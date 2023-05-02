The No. 14-ranked Sherman County High Huskies extended their win streak to seven straight in Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball after sweeping a road doubleheader, 10-9 and 10-5, over the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (8-4 SD7, 9-8 overall) on April 29.
The Huskies also won 13-1 at home over the Tigers on April 25. Sherman then played a nonleague home game versus the No. 11 ranked Culver High Bulldogs (8-3 SD3, 9-6 overall) and lost 14-2. The 12-run loss marked the Huskies’ most lopsided defeat this year.
Sherman (11-1 SD7, 13-4 overall) entered the week in first place in the 11-team league just ahead of the No. 10 ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (10-2 SD7, 15-4 overall). The two league frontrunners met Tuesday in a key contest at Heppner High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The two teams will play an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Sherman County High School in Moro to conclude the regular season schedule.
Rangers drop fifth straight
The Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers (3-9 SD7, 3-13 overall) faced a tough Heppner squad and they got swept in a three-game series last week by lopsided margins in each game. The Mustangs won 20-4 over the Rangers on April 25 at Dufur City Park. The Mustangs then followed by sweeping a home doubleheader, 12-1 and 24-0, over the Rangers on April 29.
Dufur was seeking to snap its losing streak in Tuesday’s home game against the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). Dufur plays its next contest Friday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader versus Lyle (0-10 SD7, 0-12 overall) at Lyle High School.
The Cougars lost three games last week to the Irrigon High Knights (7-5 SD7, 11-8 overall). Irrigon won, 4-1, at home April 25, and the Knights won an April 29 doubleheader, 6-0 and 14-0, over the Cougars at Lyle High School.
Lyle/Wishram seeks softball win
After resuming their softball program for the first time since 2019, the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars continue to chase that first win Class 2A/1A Special District 6. The Cougars played a road game versus the Irrigon High Knights (2-10 SD6, 2-15 overall) and they lost, 18-3, on April 25 at Irrigon High School. The Cougars were hoping to get their first win when they faced the Echo/Stanfield High Tigers (8-4 SD6, 9-8 overall) Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Cougars play Friday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader versus the No. 10-ranked Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah High Rockets (9-3 SD6, 15-5 overall) at Lyle High School.
