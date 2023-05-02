The No. 14-ranked Sherman County High Huskies extended their win streak to seven straight in Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball after sweeping a road doubleheader, 10-9 and 10-5, over the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (8-4 SD7, 9-8 overall) on April 29.

The Huskies also won 13-1 at home over the Tigers on April 25. Sherman then played a nonleague home game versus the No. 11 ranked Culver High Bulldogs (8-3 SD3, 9-6 overall) and lost 14-2. The 12-run loss marked the Huskies’ most lopsided defeat this year.

Tags

Recommended for you