The Sherman County High Huskies are having one of their best seasons in recent history and they’re undoubtedly one of the surprise teams this year in Class 2A/1A baseball Special District 7.
The Huskies (8-11 in 2022) won their second consecutive nonleague contest, 11-7, over the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (3-2) March 21 at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena.
That victory over a TigerScots’ squad that was a 2022 state playoff team solidified Sherman’s spot in the OSAA top-10 rankings as the Huskies (2-2) are currently No. 8. The Huskies’ trio of pitchers Talon Dark, Eduardo Rubio and Leven Whitbeck combined for eight strikeouts and 10 walks. The Huskies outhit the TigerScots, 13-6, and were led offensively by Whitbeck (2-for-4, two RBI), Rubio (3-for-4), Brody Geer (1-for-2, two RBI) and Blake Carnine (2-for-4, three RBI).
The Huskies play their next contest at 4 p.m. April 4 versus the Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers (0-3-1) in the SD7 opener for both teams at Dufur City Park.
The Rangers lost, 11-9, to the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars (4-1-1) in the first game of a doubleheader at Dufur Park on March 24. Dufur, guided by first-year Coach Don Peterson, came back and nearly won Game 2, which ended in a 10-10 deadlock. “We were happy with the tie in the second game, and we had fun in the first game too,” said Peterson. “I think we’re starting to find our groove a little bit. The kids are figuring out their places a little better and getting a couple more games under our belts really helps.”
Dufur played the Central Linn High Cobras (2-3) Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Following their Spring Break vacation, the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars play their first game in two weeks in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Friday versus the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars (3-1) at Country Christian High School in Molalla. Lyle follows with its SD7 opener April 4 at 4 p.m. versus the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (4-0) at Lyle High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.