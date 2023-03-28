The Sherman County High Huskies are having one of their best seasons in recent history and they’re undoubtedly one of the surprise teams this year in Class 2A/1A baseball Special District 7.

The Huskies (8-11 in 2022) won their second consecutive nonleague contest, 11-7, over the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (3-2) March 21 at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena.

