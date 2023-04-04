The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-3-1) resumed their Class 2A/1A Special District 7 baseball schedule with their first game in two weeks in a nonleague matchup versus the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars (5-3-2) on March 31.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat lost the first game of a doubleheader 17-1 and then almost got its first win of the season in Game 2, which ended in an 11-11 tie at Country Christian High School in Molalla.
The Cougars started their 15-game SD7 schedule with their league opener Tuesday at home versus the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (4-2) at Lyle High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). Lyle plays its next game Saturday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader at Stanfield High School, followed by a 4 p.m. home game April 11 versus the Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (5-2).
The Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers (0-4-1) lost 18-7 at home to the Central Linn High Cobras (4-4) in a nonleague Class 2A/1A baseball game March 28 in Dufur. The Rangers were seeking to get their first win when they started their 15-game SD7 schedule in their league opener at home Tuesday versus the Sherman County High Huskies (result was after the printed edition deadline). Dufur plays its next contest against Sherman (2-2) in an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Sherman High School in Moro.
