The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-3-1) resumed their Class 2A/1A Special District 7 baseball schedule with their first game in two weeks in a nonleague matchup versus the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars (5-3-2) on March 31.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat lost the first game of a doubleheader 17-1 and then almost got its first win of the season in Game 2, which ended in an 11-11 tie at Country Christian High School in Molalla.

