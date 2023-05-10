HOOD RIVER — Five candidates for Hood River County School District board positions took questions from Rotary members during a May 4 candidate forum.
Present were Katelyn Logan and current Board Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz, running for position 1; Corinda Hankins Elliott, current board chair, position 3; and Dave Stuben and Brenda Bounds, running for position 5. Joe Correa, also running for position 3, was not present, but submitted a statement introducing himself to Rotary members.
Parent involvement and a call for transparency were mentioned by Logan and Bounds; Bounds also touched on “competing ideologies” at home and at school, and both mentioned their students being bullied. “Everybody knows that in the classroom sometimes there are things that are being taught that are not believed at home,” she said. “So that atmosphere makes it difficult for children to learn. I think that ultimately, the parents need to be brought into the fold to make it successful.”
“Our schools have given significant attention to programs like STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Logan. “They have also been working to address social emotional learning. Post pandemic, however, we must remain focused on excelling our literacy levels ... We have focused so much on equity in the past few years that we’re now starting to see inequity.”
“There’s a bit of a narrative out there right now that our schools are broken,” said Reitz. “And as somebody who is on the state school board and travels around the entire state to districts, I’m going to tell you that we’re doing really, really good. We serve our children phenomenally. When our kids leave our schools, they have opportunities that they do not have in other districts, and that is because of our teachers, our staff, our parents, our administrators and our community … So when people ask you about Hood River County schools, you should be very proud as community members.”
Candidates fielded questions on the district’s curriculum committee and Measure 14-76, which would renew the Local Option Levy. Logan and Bounds expressed concerns that parents were not involved enough in the process of choosing curriculums; Bounds said information on committee meetings wasn’t clear, and Logan said that she was unaware a curriculum committee was already in place.
“I would definitely like to be a part of the curriculum committee had I known that there was one,” Logan said.
Reitz and Hankins Elliott encouraged parents and community members with questions to come to board meetings or tune in online.
“I would say that for anyone who is not hearing what is going on in the district, we have [board] meetings twice a month, and they are all online,” said Reitz. “And we talk about all of these things … And during the [curriculum adoption] process, [the board] talked about it before and after.”
“A great way to learn about our school district is to go to board meetings and listen to them,” said Hankins Elliott. “And I think it’s an important part for wanting to be on the board. I also think that from a curriculum standpoint that our parents are involved in that process.”
All candidates except for Logan expressed support for the Local Option Levy.
“Absolutely, I’m supportive,” said Hankins Elliott, who is on the levy committee as a board member. “… It has enabled us to get PE and music back into schools, which my kids didn’t have when they started. And it also has enabled us to decrease our class sizes. And if we continue with that, then we are hoping to keep all those things the same.”
Reitz, who has served on the last two levy committees as a board member, said, “The greatest thing about a levy is that when we talk about local control, which we hear a lot about these days, this is the epitome of local control. This is a community voting on giving money to schools, giving money to students and program and that money goes, every single cent of the levy goes directly to our schools. And not only that, if we pass the levy, we get about three quarters of a million dollars from other taxpayers. So that money comes into our district, and we don’t pay for it at all, so equaling about $4.2 million.”
“I’m definitely in support of schools and helping programs. And I’ve always been supportive,” said Bounds.
“That would be a resounding yes vote for this upcoming levy,” said Stuben. “It could potentially equate to 35 [educational] positions, it’s going to enhance athletics, music, art, CTE programs, STEM programs, all things that are going to enhance our kids learning opportunities in school. And I think that’s of the utmost importance.”
“The reason why I am not voting for the levy is because we have a lot of administrators that are making six figures,” said Logan. “We are threatening to cut PE and music and not administrators. I feel like our money isn’t being allocated wisely.”
The levy supports approximately 35 positions, including administrators.
HRSCD issued a statement after the forum, saying, “We appreciate the continued support of our community in Hood River County. We thank these community members for their interest in serving on the Board of Education, showing their dedication to student achievement and ensuring the efficient operations of our school district.”
