HOOD RIVER — Five candidates for Hood River County School District board positions took questions from Rotary members during a May 4 candidate forum.

Present were Katelyn Logan and current Board Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz, running for position 1; Corinda Hankins Elliott, current board chair, position 3; and Dave Stuben and Brenda Bounds, running for position 5. Joe Correa, also running for position 3, was not present, but submitted a statement introducing himself to Rotary members.