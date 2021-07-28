The Port of Cascade Locks has been allocated $1.3 million from the 2021 Oregon Legislature to support key projects and economic development in Cascade Locks. The funds were secured by Sen. Chuck Thomsen from American Recovery Act money that Oregon received and was made available for legislative members to distribute in their districts.
The funds will be allocated as follows:
$350,000 will be used to fully develop a new parking area at a key recreation trailhead on port-owned property in Cascade Locks.
$250,000 will be directed towards expanding electrical infrastructure in the port’s Business Park.
$700,000 will be applied toward property acquisition to expand the Port’s Business Park.
“These funds will help us address important needs for the Port and the growing Cascade Locks community and ensure that we can continue to move forward with our goals of creating good paying jobs and growing incomes in the Gorge,” said port General Manager Olga Kaganova.
“Sen. Thomsen has always been supportive of Cascade Locks,” said port President Jess Groves. “We thank him for his outstanding work during the 2021 session and for once again making our community a priority for his efforts in Salem”.
The port recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two new manufacturing facilities it completed in the past year for pFriem Family Brewers and the Renewal Workshop. Together these new facilities in the port’s Business Park will employ nearly 100 workers in Cascade Locks. The port was able to leverage $2.4 million in lottery bond funding from the State of Oregon to secure financing for these projects with help from Sen. Thomsen and Rep. Anna Williams.
