The Port of Cascade Locks is facing a federal civil rights claim for racially discriminating against the Puff Factory and owner Jacqueline Alexander in contract negotiations.
On Oct. 4, the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon ruled in favor of Alexander, stating that the Port of Cascade Locks was in violation of the Equal Protection of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution and Race Discrimination in Contracting.
The port was found in violation the 14th Amendment, Equal Protection Act by the District Court for the District of Oregon in October, and Alexander subsequently filed a lawsuit against the port for racially discriminating against her and her business.
According to a Port of Cascade Locks economic development report in May 2015, they entered a 10-year lease agreement with Alexander to produce “Puff” freeze-dried fruit snacks in the light industrial hangar on Herman Creek Lane in Cascade Locks. Alexander collaborated with the Oregon State University Extension Service and invested into research and development of fruit and vegetable preservation methodologies.
The terms of their agreement were that Alexander would not be charged rent for the initial 21 months after signing the agreement, but she was expected to make improvements on the facility, such as installing bathrooms, an office, and sufficient sewer, water, and electrical utility connections needed to operate the machinery. On top of said improvements, Alexander was responsible for general liability and fire insurance. In the trial memorandum, the port alleged that Alexander failed to take up occupancy, make improvements or pay utility invoices which led the port to exercise their right to terminate the lease.
Court documents outline that before Alexander could take occupancy, the port sued for breach of contract.
In a statement after the decision, the Port of Cascade Locks said, “We are disappointed with the ruling and will continue to assess our options with our attorneys. We are committed to operating the port in a successful manner.”
