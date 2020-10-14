Wasco County Sheriff
Oct. 2-8
Agency assists:
Oct. 3 — Mill Creek Road, 4500 block — A tree was reported to have fallen into a power line. The line was not in the roadway and the public utilities department was notified.
Oct. 8 — Mosier Creek — Deputies assisted with a medical call. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Animal calls:
Oct. 2 — Baird and Main, Antelope — Possible poisoning of feral cats reported.
Oct. 3 — W. 16th, 2100 block — Male warned for dog at large.
Oct. 8 — Highway 197 at milepost 14 — Two deer reported as being hit and removed from the road.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 2 — Wells Road — Harassment reported.
Oct. 3 — Webber Street — Corrections officer bitten by a subject (assault).
Oct. 5 — E. Ninth — Domestic disturbance reported. A male was arrested on a Wasco County warrant, strangulation and harassment.
Oct. 5 — Mill Street, Wasco — Male lodged at NORCOR for felony assault IV.
Oct. 6 — W. 13th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 6 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Oct. 8 — Mill Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 4 — Cherry Heights Road, 5500 block — Subject cited for minor in possession.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 2 — W. 10th Street — Criminal mischief III reported. Someone cut a lock and damaged a fence.
Oct. 2 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 3 — White River Station Campground — Trespass reported. A vehicle and camber were on a road inside of a closed area.
Oct. 4 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Trespass reported. The owner of a camper said she would move along.
Oct. 5 — Highway 30 and Simonelli Road — Unwanted mobile home on a property reported. A subject was moving the mobile home from their property when something went wrong and it was left on the reporting party’s property.
Oct. 6 — W. 13th, 3700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 8 — N. Lake View Road, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property (trespass II).
Oct. 8 — Boyd Loop Road and Highway 197 — Criminal mischief reported. A memorial was vandalized.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 3 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — It was reported that $110 was taken from a bank account via Facebook Pay without permission. The bank was notified and the charges were canceled.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 2 — I-84 at exit 63 — Hood River reported a hit and run. Oregon State Police and Wasco County deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
Oct. 3 — Highway 216 at milepost 18 — Deer vs. vehicle accident reported. The vehicle was towed.
Oct. 7 — Wamic/Pine Hollow — Minor accident reported with a school bus and a deer.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 5 — N.W. Main Street, 0-100 block, Dufur — Male issued two citations for warrants.
Oct. 5 — Webber Street — Subject lodged at NORCOR on a no-bail warrant.
Oct. 7 — Highway 197 — Subject cited and released on a failure to appear misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants warrant.
Search and rescue:
Oct. 2 — Fifteen Mile Campground — Deputy was flagged down by two lost females.
Oct. 2 — Forest road 4810 — Deputy assisted a female who had been separated from the rest of her party.
Oct. 7 — Columbia River — A subject was reported as stuck on the water above The Dalles boat launch in a small fishing boat. Intertribe towed the boat to the marina.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 2 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Fifth wheel trailer parked in a business lot plugged into power. A female was cited for theft of services.
Oct. 3 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Theft of a custom bike with motor reported.
Oct. 5 — W. 13th, 3600 block — Stolen chainsaw, valued at $400, reported.
Oct. 7 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Oct. 2-8 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three mental health and/or welfare checks.
Oct. 3 — Wasco County — Intoxicated and suicidal subject reported.
Oct. 4 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported.
The Dalles Police
Oct. 2-8
Agency assists:
Oct. 4 — Exit 85 overpass — Officers assisted with arranging a tow for a vehicle with a broken front axle. The officer provided a ride to two subjects and two dogs to the tow location.
Animal calls:
Oct. 3 — W. 14th, 2200 block — Dogs at large reported. Two dogs were lodged at the animal shelter.
Oct. 3 — W. 17th — Dog turned over to the animal shelter.
Oct. 4 — W. Richland Court, 800 block — Found dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Oct. 8 — E. Second, 3500 block — Aggressive dog off leash reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 2 — W. 10th — Harassment and criminal mischief III reported.
Oct. 2 — W. Lee Street — Female arrested for assault II, assault IV, two counts of reckless endangering, hit and run, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 2 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 3 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Oct. 3 — W. 20th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 3 — Cherry Heights Road — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 4 — W. Seventh — Male arrested for assault II and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 4 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 4 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 4 — W. Eighth — Harassment reported.
Oct. 4 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Oct. 4 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 4 — Veterans Drive — Assault reported.
Oct. 4 — Trevitt Street and W. 13th — Harassment reported.
Oct. 6 — W. Third — Harassment reported.
Oct. 7 — W. Second — Female cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 7 — E. Fourth and Court — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for harassment and disorderly conduct II.
Oct. 8 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 8 — W. Second — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 8 — Webber Street — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 8 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 2 — W. Third, 300 block — Female trespassed from a building.
Oct. 2 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Oct. 3 — W. Richland Court, 800 block — Criminal trespass II reported.
Oct. 3 — W. Kingsley Street, 1000 block — Party with loud music reported. Officers found a large party with a live band. Officers talked to the home owner who said they would turn the music down. They were advised of the noise ordinance. Officers received multiple calls on the noise and returned to the property. The owner said they were shutting the party down. Officers advised if they had to come back again, citations would be issued.
Oct. 4 — W. Walnut Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 5 — W. Hostetler Street, 600 block — Trespass reported. A motor home plugged into a building (theft of services). An officer contacted two subjects, who were warned for trespass and theft of services.
Oct. 5 — W. Third, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Oct. 5 — W. Cascade Court — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
Oct. 5 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Intoxicated male declined medical attention. He was trespassed from a business.
Oct. 5 — Mill Creek and Third Street — Trespass reported. Subjects in tents were camping on parks and rec property. They were advised by officers that they were not allowed to camp on the property and they agreed to leave.
Oct. 5 — W. Richland Court — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 6 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 7 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for criminal trespass I, theft III and possession methamphetamine. He was also cited for theft III for another incident.
Oct. 7 — E. 15th — Vandalism reported. Feces was found in a fuel tank filler housing, spit on the roof-top and front windshield, dents on the passenger side doors and a mask on the ground with what appeared to be a trail of urine.
Oct. 7 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Oct. 7 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 7 — E. 14th, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 7 — Odd Fellows Cemetery — Two subjects were warned about trespassing after hours.
Oct. 8 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Oct. 8 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 8 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a business after urinating on a lottery machine.
Oct. 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female trespassed from a business.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 2 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported. A female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 3 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She refused a breath test. Blood was drawn. She was released to her father.
Oct. 3 — I-84 at exit 87 — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. BAC registered .17 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver and violation driving while suspended.
Oct. 2 — Washington Street, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 3 — E. Second, 2900 block — Abandoned motor home reported, with expired plates. A male was said to be living in the vehicle.
Oct. 5 — Eight and Case — Male cited for violation driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and a warrant.
Oct. 5 — Highway 197 and E. Fremont — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Oct. 5 — W. Ninth and Kingsley — Two vehicle traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and driving uninsured.
Oct. 5 — E. Second, 2400 block — Driver fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road, colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported. Minor city property damage was reported.
Oct. 6 — W. 10th and Pomona Street — Deer vs. vehicle accident reported.
Oct. 7 — W. Sixth and Hostetler — Motor home reported to be parked under the freeway for about a week. Officers spoke with a male, who advised his starter had gone out. Officers said the male needed to move the motor home or it would be towed, and that he needed to clean up the garbage and bags of cans around the motor home. He agreed.
Oct. 7 — W. Second and Lincoln — Hit and run reported. A semi hit a light pole, which was destroyed. Oregon State Police located the suspect vehicle on I-84 and contacted the driver. There was damage to the trailer and the driver admitted to being in the area, but denied knowing the pole had been hit.
Oct. 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported.
Oct. 8 — E. 10th and Union — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 8 — W. Sixth and Webber — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported. Both vehicles were towed and one driver was cited.
Oct. 8 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 2 — W. 10th, 2500 block — Male issued warrants out of Multnomah County and Hood River County.
Oct. 3 — W. Second — Male arrested for two probation violation warrants out of Wasco County and Goldendale, and for assault II, assault IV and strangulation. He was also arrested for felon in possession of a restricted weapon and assault II, and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 6 — E. Seventh and Federal Street — Male cited and released on two Wasco County warrants.
Oct. 7 — 10th and Dry Hollow — Male cited and released on a Hood River warrant.
Oct. 7 — E. Second, 200 block — Male cited and released on a local parole violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 3 — W. Eighth, 600 block — Two stolen mountain bikes reported off the back of a vehicle.
Oct. 3 — W. 12th — A backpack was returned to its owner, who had been the victim of a car prowl. Several items from the theft were still missing.
Oct. 3 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (stolen vehicle) reported.
Oct. 5 — W. First, 1300 block — Car prowls reported. At least three trucks were broken into over the weekend, with radios and other items stolen.
Oct. 5 — W. Walnut Street, 700 block — Passenger side window shattered by a rock; items were taken from the vehicle overnight.
Oct. 5 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Unauthorized entry into motor vehicles reported. Three vehicles had catalytic converters stolen sometime over the weekend.
Oct. 5 — E. 16th Place — Theft of a Biden/Harris yard sign reported.
Oct. 5 — E. 14th, 700 block — Wallet stolen from a vehicle reported.
Oct. 5 — E. 13th, 500 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 5 — E. 16th, 800 block — Car prowl reported. A wallet and a box of ammo were reported as stolen.
Oct. 5 — E. 15th, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 5 — E. 14th, 600 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 5 — Court Street, 400 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 5 — E. 13th, 300 block — Car prowl reported; nothing appeared to be missing.
Oct. 6 — E. 16th Place — Theft of a Biden/Harris yard sign reported for the second night in a row. Additional phone calls regarding similar reports were also logged.
Oct. 6 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Theft of two alcoholic beverages reported.
Oct. 6 — E. 20th — Theft of a Biden/Harris yard sign was reported. Other neighborhood signs were re-ported as stolen as well.
Oct. 7 — E. 11th, 400 block — Burglary reported.
Oct. 7 — Garrison Street, 600 block — Theft of two Biden/Harris yard signs, valued at $20, reported.
Oct. 8 — E. 20th, 700 block — Car prowl reported. Change and other small items were taken.
Oct. 8 — Garrison Street — Theft of political signs reported.
Oct. 8 — E. 21st, 700 block — Car prowl reported. A wallet was reported taken, along with insurance cards.
Oct. 8 — E. 20th, 700 block — Car prowls reported. Items stolen include a vial of ashes and a small amount of cash.
Oct. 8 — E. 20th, 600 block — Theft from a vehicle reported. A wallet and debit card were taken.
Oct. 8 — E. 21st, 700 block — Car prowl reported. Headphones and a wallet with identification, debit and credit cards reported as stolen.
Oct. 8 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
Oct. 2-8 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 21 mental health and/or welfare checks.
Oct. 2 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Oct. 6 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
Sept. 17-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 17 — AGA Road — Harassment by text message reported.
Sept. 21 — Odell Highway — Harassment and potential no contact order violation reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 19 — Collins Road — Disturbance reported. Two males were cited for criminal mischief.
Sept. 25 — May Street — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 25 — Odell Highway — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 26 — Riverdale Road — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 27 — Baseline Drive, Parkdale — Possible criminal mischief reported. A south-facing window to a building had been broken out. It was later reported that the window had been accidentally broken by an employee.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 21 — 12th near Pine Street — Male arrested and cited into Hood River Circuit Court for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 25 — Linnaeus Road — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 20 — I-84 at milepost 47, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash.
Sept. 25 — Tucker Road — County units responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash. The male driver was cited for driving uninsured and issued a written warning for careless driving.
Sept. 25 — WaNaPa near Oneonta Street, Cascade Locks — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Sept. 26 — Lost Lake Road — Single vehicle traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 21 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a probation violation warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 27 — Highway 35, Parkdale — Male arrested for violating a no contact order.
Sept. 27 — Hood River — A subject violated a no contact order by talking with the victim of an assault on at least two occasions, while incarcerated at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 18 — Red Hill Road, Parkdale — Deputy responded to a residential burglary alarm.
Sept. 21 — Wy’east Road — Theft from a building reported.
Sept. 22 — I-84 at exit 51, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered; the driver was cited for theft by receiving.
Sept. 22 — Mitchell Point — Theft from a motor vehicle at a trailhead reported.
Sept. 24 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle in a parking area reported.
Sept. 25 — Cunningham Drive — Suspected theft reported.
Sept. 26 — Wy’east Road, 3600 block — Cold burglary reported.
Other:
Sept. 25 — Hood River — Male taken into protective custody on a mental hold.
