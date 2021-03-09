It was not a thing of beauty, but football success isn’t always pretty.
A hungry, physical Hood River Valley team won its belated season opener Friday, 30-14, at Milwaukie’s La Salle Prep. The Eagles allowed a couple of big plays, but for the most part, used an aggressive demeanor to stymie a talented Falcon team.
“We’ve only been practicing for 12 or 13 days, so the quality of football was a little lacking, but we were expecting that,” HRV coach Caleb Sperry said. “I was impressed with our kids’ physicality. That was probably the biggest key to the game — how physical we were.”
Hood River exerted its physical presence on its first offensive possession, after La Salle had fielded the opening kickoff — an HRV squib kick — and ran it back for a touchdown. “It didn’t start real well for us,” Sperry said. But the Eagles quickly righted the ship, calling basically the same running play before capping off the drive on a short TD run to pull within 7-6. From there it was only a matter of time before HRV would take control of the game. The Eagles broke away from a 14-14 halftime score with two, sustained, second-half drives each resulting in a rushing touchdown.
“We just ran right at them a few times, and they weren’t stopping us, so we just kept running at ‘em,” Sperry said. Senior running back Tanner Fletcher was the main beneficiary of the play calls, scoring three times for HRV.
Hood River’s second score was set up by junior defensive back Ryles Buckley’s interception of La Salle’s all-league quarterback Ryan Rosumny. “They’ve got great a great receiving game and great running game,” Sperry said of the Falcons. “Our defenders, they were in the right place, running hard to the ball, great tackling. Really, that was the difference. We had quite a few sacks; we took away their running game.”
Defensive end Michael Goodman, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, accounted for a few of the sacks and also helped disrupt the Falcon running game. Buckley had help in the secondary from fellow junior Joey Frazier, who Sperry said was tough on run support. “And our linebackers, Tanner Fletcher and Preston Armstrong, played well,” Sperry added.
Up next for HRV is a 7 p.m. Friday contest at home against experienced Redmond. The Panthers opened their season Saturday at Bend where they shut out the Class 6A Lava Bears, 35-0.
“I don’t know a lot about them; we haven’t played them in a few years,” Sperry said. “I heard they’re a pretty physical team.” The Panthers feature 220-pound fullback Blaine Aamodt, who also plays on the defensive line, and skillful running back Austin Carter, who played quarterback in 2019. (Carter rushed for 173 yards and added 38 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Bend.) All-leaguer Jax Cummings, all 6-foot-1, 270 pounds of him, anchors the Redmond offensive line.
Sperry said preparation for the home opener will start with cleaning up the passing game, including extra work on pass protection. “We were pretty one dimensional (at La Salle) with our running game,” he said. “It’s early; we haven’t had a lot of time to work on things.”
HRV and Redmond last played in 2017, when the Eagles won, 30-20. Redmond was 6-4 in 2019, losing to West Albany in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
