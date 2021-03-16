A contingent of about 60 people, including Hood River County School District teachers and supporters, gather Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at Overlook Memorial Park to present their case to the public over negotiations for a Hood River Education Association contract, which expired a year ago. The district asked for mediation, which gets underway this week. Compensation as well as work load and guaranteed preparation time are among the key issues, teachers state. Bearing signs are Westside student Raven Santos , 10, top right, and HREA President Kelvin Calkins, lower right, who said he felt negotiations were going well and that mediation "creates an artificial crisis." 