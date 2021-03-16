A contingent of about 60 people, including Hood River County School District teachers and supporters, gather Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at Overlook Memorial Park to present their case to the public over negotiations for a Hood River Education Association contract, which expired a year ago. The district asked for mediation, which gets underway this week. Compensation as well as work load and guaranteed preparation time are among the key issues, teachers state. Bearing signs are Westside student Raven Santos , 10, top right, and HREA President Kelvin Calkins, lower right, who said he felt negotiations were going well and that mediation "creates an artificial crisis."
Tags
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Photo gallery: Hood River Teacher Protest
- Take-out took on new meaning as restaurants continued tradition of feeding Hood River Shelter guests
- Landmark changes hands: Maccabees purchase Horsefeathers, Orzecks look back on 32 years in business
- Fuller resigns as Hood River City Manager
- Hood River Valley High shuts out Redmond, 22-0
- Community groups in the Gorge reach out as SDS prepares for sale
- Sorosis Park the site of HRV-TD dual cross country meet
- COVID puts brakes on Eagle netters after season-opening win vs. Redmond
- Pandemic opens doors for Mosier
- COVID-19 risk levels drop as virus takes a dive
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Community advocate Nancy Moller turns 100: Civic work began with Red Cross
- Hood River County Reads events planned
- Your Voice: March 17, 2021
- White Salmon Pool District hires general contractor
- TD-HRV cross country dual has a little bit of everything
- NW Natural: Gas outage major event
- Hood River Valley shuts down Redmond, 22-0
- Photo gallery: Hood River Teacher Protest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.