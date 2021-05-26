The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association has selected four Master Gardeners as recipients of the Master Gardener of the Year and Behind the Scenes Awards for their contributions to the OSU Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener program.
Master Gardeners of the Year
Joanne Willis became a Master Gardener volunteer in 2019 and became an active member right away through attending Executive Committee meetings and work parties at Central Gorge Master Gardener public gardens. She was recognized for her work and enthusiasm with the Golden Trowel Award. This award is given by the OSU Hood River Extension Service Master Gardener Program assistant to an outstanding new trainee each year.
Willis also assisted with technical presentations at Master Gardener classes, and took over leadership of The Learning Garden, located on the OSU Extension grounds. The Learning Garden is the largest and most diverse of the four public gardens managed by Central Gorge Master Gardeners. Willis stepped up to fill immediate needs of the Association through preparing the membership directory for two years, and adding data for quick reference of the CGMGA membership, as well as becoming treasurer for the CGMGA.
It is noticed by many Master Gardeners that her organizational skills are exemplary. These skills were put to use during the first CGMGA Online Plant Sale in 2021. Willis agreed to manage the orders and invoices, but ended up becoming the customer communications specialist too. In the three years that Willis has been a Master Gardener, she has demonstrated eagerness in the sharing of her skills and talents for the betterment of the CGMGA. Willis’ multiple roles for the CGMGA show that the Master Gardener of the Year award is well deserved.
•••
Master Gardener classes were first offered through OSU Hood River County Extension Service in 2005. Bill Winfield became a member of this first class, and completed the educational requirements to become a Master Gardener. Since that time, Winfield has quietly and consistently been a devoted volunteer with the CGMGA.
As the number of Master Gardeners increased, Winfield helped to secure a suitable location for Master Gardener classes to be held, staged a COVID-safe place for the exchange of plants between Master Gardeners in a parking lot, and arranged for the use of an open lawn where Master Gardeners could hold a socially distanced outdoor recognition ceremony in the Fall of 2020, when OSU COVID restrictions were at their highest.
Winfield was also one of the driving forces in the construction of the Master Gardener greenhouse in 2017-18, and is one of the most knowledgeable and frequent Plant Clinic volunteers. He also overcame zoom challenges so that he could continue to attend Executive Committee meetings as a Member at Large. When time came for Master Gardeners to begin preparations for the plant sale, Winfield was the host of a video vignette designed to train other Master Gardeners on the use of seed starting heat mats. His involvement continued throughout plant sale preparations by serving as the greenhouse quality control engineer. Winfield spent countless hours making sure that all plants had proper and consistent moisture levels, maintained the temperature of the greenhouse and watched for signs of pests and diseases so that they could be readily eradicated.
Through 16 years of service to the CGMGA, Winfield continues to be a source of deep knowledge, dedicated volunteer, supplier of worms, and is known for his quiet manner and warm smile. The CGMGA is proud to have Winfield as a Master Gardener volunteer, and recognizes his multiple and long standing contributions with the Master Gardener of the Year award.
Behind the Scenes awards
CJ Flick has been a Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteer since 2006. Through her volunteer efforts over the past 15 years, she has shared her love of birds and their habitat through several Master Gardeners classes.
The 2018 Central Gorge Master Gardener Garden Tour focused on attracting birds to your back yard. Her input towards educational opportunities for Master Gardeners, and the public who viewed the gardens on the tour, was thoughtful and thorough. Information on selecting plants for food and habitat to attract specific birds was displayed at each garden, along with examples of how each garden owner has developed bird habitat and food sources to attract specific varieties of birds. Flick has also been instrumental in answering Plant Clinic questions through the winter months when Master Gardeners are not on an active Plant Clinic schedule. Her dedication and support “behind the scenes” for the CGMGA includes giving of her skills and knowledge.
•••
The volunteer effort of Camille Jones is truly “behind the scenes.” Jones is the mother of 4-year-old twins, who take up most of her time. However, during nap time, she puts together a newsletter for the CGMGA each and every month. Her design skills are evident in each issue of the CGMGA Newsletter.
Jones became a Master Gardener in 2019, when her twins were infants. As her twins grew, she and another Master Gardener mom of young children would come to work parties at The Learning Garden so that they could take turns minding the kids while earning volunteer hours and learning new gardening skills. The kids learned about gardening too, with several Master Gardeners teaching them about plants, seeds, soil, and worms. Jones is also the designer of CGMGA flyers advertising educational events that are open to the public, and the CGMGA Virtual Plant Clinic. Even though Jones works “behind the scenes,” her work is visible to all.
The CGMGA Newsletter is available for viewing at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga/newsletter.
Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics are a free service offered through the OSU Hood River County Extension Service. To submit a Plant Clinic question or receive more information on the Central Gorge Master Gardener program, visit blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga.
