Maria (Mookee) Taft died Nov. 1, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Mookee was born on Jan. 29, 1933, and was 86 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception with light refreshments will follow. A livestream will be available via Zoom, with details available at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and facemask are not required, please be mindful of those who chose to continue to wear one.

William G. Lyons, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 27, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.