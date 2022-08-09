Maria (Mookee) Taft died Nov. 1, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Mookee was born on Jan. 29, 1933, and was 86 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception with light refreshments will follow. A livestream will be available via Zoom, with details available at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and facemask are not required, please be mindful of those who chose to continue to wear one.
William G. Lyons, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 27, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Thomas Godfrey, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 29, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Lifeline Baptist Church, 801 E. 10th St., The Dalles, at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bobby Dawayne Main, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Darla Jean Huse, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 31, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bonnie Lou St. Germaine, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 1, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Diana Racheal Rodriguez, age 58, died Aug. 1, 2022 in Hood River, Ore. Diana was born Oct. 7, 1963. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jerry Bailey, age 66, a resident of Cortland, Miss., died Aug. 2, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dolores “Dodie” Irene Bensor, 86, died Aug. 2, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Aug. 15, 1935. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel H. Hartford Jr., age 80, died April 2, 2022 at his residence in Lyle, Wash. He was born Feb. 14, 1942. A celebration of life will be held with masks Aug. 20, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, 210 South Schuster, Goldendale, Wash., at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Church hall to 1:30 p.m.
