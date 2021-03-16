The White Salmon Pool Metropolitan Park District now has a general contractor/construction manager on the books to oversee the pre-construction process, in the latest update to the White Salmon pool project.
The pool district voted last Thursday to bring in Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company to act as a consultant to the pre-construction portion of the project and bring in expertise and professional experience to the process, and specifically, according to the contract, to create a construction schedule and review construction documents and make modifications as necessary, among other duties.
The district will pay Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company $21,018 through Aug. 31 for construction management services. Commissioner and Board Chair Lloyd DeKay said the contractor had “done more homework on it” and was “better prepared to work in Washington.”
DeKay also noted that the firm was “very proactive in the way they were going to approach local contractors.”
Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company is the same professional firm overseeing the construction of the Klickitat County Services building in Goldendale.
"Our team boasts the top aquatic construction company in the Pacific Northwest, Anderson Poolworks (APW)," the firm wrote in their letter of interest. "The APW partnership on your team will bring high quality, safety, and longevity to the construction of the pools, splash pads, and water features. APW will work closely with our preconstruction team to ensure accurate budgeting, perform constructability reviews, and provide their professional assistance to design and construct the White Salmon Valley Pool.
"KNCC has developed strong relationships with subcontractors from White Salmon, Hood River, and The Dalles which will be an advantage to the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District in meeting your budget goals.”
DeKay said that with the acceptance of the contract pool commissioners should remain “united” with each other in order to keep the work moving.
The pool district is also working on the layout of the proposed facility with the White Salmon Valley School District. DeKay said the pool district is seeking a parking agreement with the school district to allow parking for pool visitors in the school district parking lot.
“In the long run they want to make sure that we’re in compliance,” said DeKay. “They figured out a way that they can meet whatever stipulations they were considered about so I think we’re going to be in good shape on that,” said DeKay.
A critical reason for signing the firm onto the project, DeKay noted, is the need for guidance.
“I think that the consensus was that they had a better approach to reaching out to the public with information and updates, so there was quite a spread in both the proposal and in the interview,” said Dekay.
The pool district entered a discussion about what to do with a settling pond that lay adjacent to the project site. DeKay told the board that upon meeting with Underwood Conservation District boardmembers, they announced interest in working with the district to beautify the pond.
“The idea would be for them to redesign to ‘naturalize’ the area, and it would be fenced off with controlled access so you can’t just go running in there, but it would be useful for schools for projects,” said DeKay.
The idea would require buy-in from the Underwood Conservation District, the pool district, and the school district, but if it all pans out, DeKay said it would be a “win-win-win” situation.
The discussion items, including the settling pond and the parking agreement, make up the next focus of the pool district.
Following last month’s discussion and appointment of former Dist. 14 representative candidate and local physician Tracy Rushing to the board, DeKay announced that Rushing had to depart from the board, saying a new work schedule hindered her ability to attend meetings. The board remains a person short of a full house, but there remain a few people interested in the position, said DeKay.
