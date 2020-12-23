Bingen-White Salmon Police
Dec. 7-12
Animal calls:
Dec. 10 — White Salmon — Injured deer dispatched.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 8 — White Salmon — Damage to a mail box reported.
Dec. 9 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported (verbal dispute).
Dec. 11 — White Salmon — Damage to a residential door reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 7 — White Salmon — One car traffic crash reported. A collision report was submitted.
Dec. 9 — Bingen — Officers assisted a subject locked out of a vehicle.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 11 — Bingen — Theft of services reported.
Dec. 12 — White Salmon — Theft of phones and miscellaneous items reported.
Other:
Dec. 8 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a civil issue.
Dec. 8 — White Salmon — Welfare check requested. The subject was contacted and no assistance needed.
Dec. 12 — White Salmon — Juvenile problem reported. Officers were unable to locate any juveniles in the area.
Hood River Police
Dec. 6-12
Agency assists:
Dec. 6 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Officers took a report of suspicious activity on the Heights. The vehicle left the area and was relocated downtown. The vehicle as driving recklessly, from a witness, as it sped by their house. The vehicle was located parked on the side of the road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the male driver fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the female passenger roadside. Ultimately, the vehicle crashed in Washington State and the male driver was taken into custody and lodged in Washington for multiple felony charges. The female passenger was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 12 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Mosier resident cited and released for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 11 — 12th Street, 1500 block — Criminal mischief and theft III reported.
Dec. 11 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Criminal mischief III reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 9 — Button Bridge Road — Portland resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of hydrocodone and tampering with drug records.
Dec. 10 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Cascade Locks resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill from a local business.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 9 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Two car traffic crash reported in a parking lot.
Dec. 12 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 10 — Second Street, 200 block —Portland resident turned himself in as the subject had a valid warrant for his arrest out of California.
Dec. 11 — Hood River — Tigard resident arrested, cited and released on an outstanding arrest warrant issued out of Washington County.
Dec. 12 — Hood River — Female cited and released for a parole violation warrant out of Wasco County.
Dec. 12 — Oak Street — The Dalles resident cited and released on the criminal charge of felon in possession of a weapon.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 6 — Hood River — Male lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felony driving while suspended, improper use of 911 and a probation violation detainer out of Clark County, Wash.
Dec. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Unidentified individual pushed out unpaid merchandise. The individual refused to comply with store security and fled with the merchandise before law enforcement arrived.
Dec. 10 — June Street, 1200 block — Cold burglary reported. A male was cited and released for burglary II and theft III.
Dec. 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft III reported. A female was later cited and released for shoplifting.
Dec. 11 — Redtail Loop, 1100 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 11 — Wasco Street, 1000 block — Burglary reported to have happened Thanksgiving week.
Dec. 12 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Burglary reported. A business was broken into and money stolen.
Other:
Dec. 8 — Railroad Street — Found ring reported and turned in at the police department.
The Dalles Police
Dec. 11-18
Agency assists:
Dec. 11 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject consented to going to the hospital. Medics arrived on the scene.
Dec. 11 — Sixth and Cherry — Oregon State Police reported a vehicle going 70 mph; they were not in pursuit. A female left her car in a parking lot and ran. Officers assisted OSP with finding the suspect.
Dec. 13 — The Dalles — Officers assisted with a suicidal subject call.
Dec. 13 — Sixth and Webber — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop.
Dec. 17 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Victim with a cut on the neck located; medics were notified.
Animal calls:
Dec. 12 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter. The dog had no collar or chip and appeared injured.
Dec. 13 — E. 15th, 1000 block — Dog got out of a yard and ate part of a neighbor’s package. Officers met with both parties. It was decided that one party would pay for the damaged items in the package and secure the fence where the dog had escaped. All parties were happy with the result.
Dec. 16 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Lost pregnant dog reported.
Dec. 17 — 11th Street — Welfare check on a dog conducted.
Dec. 17 — River Front Trail — Dog off leash reported to be barking and scaring people walking the trail.
Dec. 17 — W. Second, 200 block — Abandoned dogs reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 11 — W. Seventh — Domestic disturbance reported.
Dec. 13 — Home Court — Domestic dispute reported. A male was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Dec. 13 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 13 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 13 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 14 — W. Seventh — Male and female cited for harassment.
Dec. 14 — Eagle Crest Drive — Male arrested for menacing, interfering with a 911 call and assault IV, and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 14 — W. Third — Physical fight between two males reported.
Dec. 14 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 15 — W. Fourth — Harassment reported.
Dec. 16 — W. Seventh — Assault reported.
Dec. 16 — Roberts Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 17 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 11 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 11 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Trespass reported. A male returned to a property after he had been cited by law enforcement.
Dec. 12 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male returned to a store from which he had been previously trespassed.
Dec. 12 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 12 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 12 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Dec. 12 — W. Second, 200 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass I.
Dec. 13 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Female warned for noise violation.
Dec. 14 — Lincoln Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 14 — Court Street, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Dec. 14 — W. Second, 1800 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Dec. 15 — E. 14th and Lewis — Trespass reported.
Dec. 15 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for trespass II.
Dec. 16 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject was having a mental episode.
Dec. 16 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Slashed driver side tires reported (criminal mischief).
Dec. 16 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Illegal dumping of a dishwasher reported. The subject was contacted and came back to pick it up.
Dec. 17 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Dec. 17 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Vandalism reported. The exhaust was cut from a vehicle with a hacksaw.
Dec. 17 — E. Second, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 17 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Dec. 17 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male returned to a business from which he had been already trespassed and cited. Officers contacted the male, who was cited for trespass.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 15 — The Dalles — Fraud reported.
Dec. 16 — E. 19th, 1700 block — A female advised her identification had been stolen in Portland and that she had learned someone had checked in at the above location with her ID. The ID had been found in a purse but not used.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 11 — E. Third and Washington — Several vehicles were waiting to get into a drive-thru and were blocking and backing up traffic. Officers asked the drivers to move the vehicles.
Dec. 11 — E. Eighth and Kelly — Minor non-injury traffic crash reported.
Dec. 12 — W. Second, 800 block — Subject purposely blocking traffic reported. Two 911 calls were logged regarding the incident.
Dec. 12 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 12 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Dec. 12 — Kelly Avenue and E. 11th — Female stopped for failing to signal. She was warned.
Dec. 13 — W. 11th, 300 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 13 — Fifth and Court Street — Female stopped for no license plate and no temporary permit.
Dec. 14 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 14 — W. 12th, 500 block — Traffic crash reported. Damage was estimated at more than $2,500.
Dec. 15 — E. First and Court — Two motor homes reported to have been parked on a corner for three weeks (code enforcement).
Dec. 15 — W. 10th, 1200 block — Hit and run reported by a third party. A female hit another vehicle, handed the victim an insurance card that didn’t match the vehicle and drove off.
Dec. 15 — Highway 197 — Female cited for misdemeanor hit and run.
Dec. 16 — Quinto Street, 1200 block — Utility trailer towed (code enforcement).
Dec. 17 — Myrtle Street and W. Eighth — Single vehicle crash reported.
Dec. 17 — W. 10th and W. Cherry Heights Road — Two vehicle minor traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 13 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant (criminal mistreatment I, withholding food and criminal non-support).
Dec. 14 — The Dalles — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for violation of a release agreement (no contact agreement).
Dec. 14 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
Dec. 15 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on warrants. He reported being kidnapped in Washington and escaping from the trunk of a car; Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office was notified regarding the allegations.
Dec. 16 — W. Second, 3000 block — Female cited and released on a warrant out of Wasco County.
Dec. 16 — 10th and Snipes — Male cited and released on a warrant.
Dec. 17 — W. Second, 200 block — Female lodged at NORCOR Juvenile for an out of state missing person.
Dec. 17 — Sixth and Mt. Hood — Male arrested for a warrant out of Jackson County (felony possession of methamphetamine).
Dec. 18 — W. Sixth Street, 2000 block — Female arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 11 — W. Second, 800 block — Shoplifting reported.
Dec. 12 — E. Second, 3500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Dec. 13 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Stolen tennis rackets and pickleball equipment reported.
Dec. 13 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Stolen wallet from a vehicle reported.
Dec. 14 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Burglary reported. Jewelry and guns were stolen.
Dec. 15 — Monroe and E. Second — Car prowl reported. Radar detector, briefcase, laptop and three different medications were stolen.
Dec. 16 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a phone reported.
Dec. 16 — W. 10th, 2900 block — Theft of jewelry within the last couple of months reported.
Dec. 16 — E. 10th, 1700 block — Car prowl reported. Items were stolen.
Dec. 16 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of groceries reported. The male was found and admitted to taking the items, which were returned to the store. The male was trespassed from the business.
Dec. 17 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of beer reported.
Dec. 17 — Court Street, 300 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
Dec. 11-18 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 77 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 11 — E. Third — Missing person found.
Dec. 12 — The Dalles — Juvenile problem reported.
Dec. 14 — The Dalles — Missing person reported. The subject was later located.
Dec. 16 — Court Street, 300 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 16 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Death reported.
Dec. 17 — W. Eighth, 3600 block — Death reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Dec. 11-17
Agency assists:
Dec. 11 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Medics arrived and transported the female to the hospital.
Dec. 12 — Skyline Sno Park — Male reported to have a dislocated shoulder from a snowmobile accident. Clackamas County responded.
Animal calls:
Dec. 12 — Pleasant Ridge Road and Japanese Hollow Road — Cows in the roadway reported. A deputy located the cows and herded them onto the other side of a fence, which was noted to be damaged. The owner was informed about the issue.
Dec. 13 — Celilo Village Road — Horse at large reported.
Dec. 14 — Fifteen Mile Road — Barking dogs reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 13 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for harassment and domestic strangulation.
Dec. 14 — W. 13th — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 16 — Walters Road, Maupin — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 16 — W. Oak Street — Assault reported.
Dec. 17 — Walters Road, Maupin — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 15 — Digger Road, Mosier — Found hypodermic needle along roadway reported. The needle was disposed of.
Dec. 16 — Webber Street, 200 block — Baggy with residue, possibly drugs, was found.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 14 — Highway 216, 83000 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 15 — Sevenmile Hill — Ongoing issue with garbage being dumped at the pullout reported. Mail was found with the garbage. Deputies will follow up with addresses found on the mail.
Dec. 16 — Highway 30 and Simonelli — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 12 — 13th and Washington — Subject cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 16 — 10th and Myrtle — Male cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and released to his mother.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 11 — Rail Hollow Road, 82000 block, Dufur — ID theft reported.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 600 block — Fraud reported (attempted use of a false credit card).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 11 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 12 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — A van pulling a trailer jackknifed in the roadway, blocking the lane of travel.
Dec. 12 — Clear Lake Road and Highway 26 — Vehicle towed for blocking the roadway.
Dec. 14 — Fifteen Mile road, 3700 block —Vehicle over the embankment reported.
Dec. 15 — Olney Road and Dry Hollow Road — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle struck a tree.
Dec. 17 — State Road and Paradise Ridge Road, Mosier — Deer vs. vehicle collision reported.
Dec. 17 — Cherry Heights — Failure to maintain warning given.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 11 — Washington Street, 500 block — Walk in warrant arrest reported.
Dec. 16 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Male cited and released for a warrant (failure to appear, driving under the influence of intoxicants).
Search and rescue:
Dec. 12 — Clear Lake Campground — Search and rescue initiated for four adults and a child, whose vehicle got stuck in the snow and hit a tree. Search and rescue got two of the subjects out, one of whom was hypothermic and one who was close, then went back for the others. The subjects were transported to the hospital.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 11 — Carroll Road, 2300 block, Mosier — Theft of tools and a solar panel reported. A chain was cut to gain access to the property. It was later reported that two chainsaws and a metal gas can were also taken.
Dec. 11 — Main Street, 300 block, Wasco — Theft reported. Plates from a vehicle were stolen.
Dec. 11 — Center Ridge Road, 64000 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 12 — N.E. Church Street, 200 bock, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Several calls were taken from residents in the area reporting similar reports.
Dec. 12 — N.W. Heisler Street, 400 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Firearms were taken from a vehicle overnight. Another vehicle on the block was also reported to have been broken into, with a pair of gloves and an owner’s manual taken.
Dec. 12 — N.E. Third Street, 200 block, Dufur — Two missing firearms from a vehicle reported.
Dec. 12 — N.W. Bohna Street, 300 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. A jar of change and a wallet were stolen. Another vehicle on the block was also reported to have been broken into, and an iPod stolen.
Dec. 12 — Fifth Street, 500 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Hunting equipment, including a pistol, were stolen. Another vehicle on the block was also reported to have been broken into and the glove compartment rearranged.
Dec. 12 — Main Street, 300 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Two bags were missing, containing cosmetics, jewelry, miscellaneous items and a small amount of cash.
Dec. 12 — N.W. Main Street, 300 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 12 — Dufur Avenue, 400 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 12 — Lloyd Avenue, 500 block, Maupin — Two vehicles were rummaged through overnight.
Dec. 12 — Wasco County — Madras Police pulled over a vehicle that had stolen license plates reported out of Wasco County. One male was detained and another subject ran off. The vehicle may have been involved in car prowls in Wasco County, and Skamania County had multiple crimes reported involving the vehicle as well.
Dec. 13 — Dufur Avenue, 400 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 14 — Mosier Creek Road, 3900 block, Mosier — Theft reported. Mail was taken out of a mailbox and thrown on the road.
Dec. 14 — Dell Vista Road, 2200 block, Mosier — Several mailboxes were opened and mail taken out sometime Saturday night.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 5800 block — Theft of a wallet from a vehicle reported.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 5900 block — Theft from vehicles reported. A wallet and checkbook were taken.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 5800 block — Car prowl reported. Two vehicles were reported to have been rummaged through over the night.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 5800 block — Car prowl reported. A glove box and center console were rummaged through overnight.
Dec. 17 — Center Street, 300 block, Mosier — Car prowl reported. Two vehicles were rummaged through and a checkbook and small camera taken.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 6000 block — Three reports of a car prowl logged.
Dec. 17 — W. Highway 30, 5800 block — Three more reports of a car prowl logged.
Dec. 17 — Fifth Avenue, 600 block, Mosier — Backpack and other items taken from a vehicle.
Dec. 17 — Third Avenue, 1200 block, Mosier — Car prowl reported. A wallet was taken.
Dec. 17 — Third Avenue, 1300 block, Mosier — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
Dec. 11-17 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to seven welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 12 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 13 — Digger Road and Mosier Creek Road, Mosier — Mail found along the roadway.
Dec. 17 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 6300 block — Missing person reported`
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.