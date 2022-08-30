Improvements to the south campground and day-use area at Viento State Park, seven miles west of Hood River, have started as part of an overall project constructing the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail from the park east to Mitchell Point, according to the Oregon Parks Department.
The south campground and day-use area are closed through spring 2023.
“The campground remodel that includes Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) campsites and addition of a dedicated hiker/biker camp is exciting news for campers, visitors, hikers and cyclists in the Gorge,” said David Spangler, Columbia Gorge park manager. When the project is finished, bicyclists can start their state trail cycling trip in Portland and spend a night at the Ainsworth State Park hiker/biker camp and then Viento, before continuing on their way to Mitchell Point.
Work began for a two-mile segment of the state trail in early 2022 and work to prepare for campground improvements, including removal of trees necessary to construct the improvements, is now underway.
Travelers on Interstate 84 and park neighbors will see activity in the area for this project and another project to improve oak habitat. Bigleaf maple and Douglas fir will be removed from a one-acre site in the park, which will allow the existing Oregon white oak ecosystem to thrive and produce new trees. Work on the habitat restoration begins in late September.
After the initial work is completed in the campground area, upgrades will begin, including:
• Creating six campsites, including two new ADA sites, as well as a host site.
• Installing a new, modern restroom with showers and an upgraded septic system.
• Constructing a new hiker/biker camping area with eight gravel pads, four with three-sided shelters.
• Configuring the campground loop road and maintenance facility access to improve safety by separating motor vehicle traffic and trail users.
• Redesigning the south day-use area as well as the entrance to the state trail.
Although the day-use access to the trail is closed during the work, the Starvation Creek State Park access (west of Viento) to the historic trail remains open.
In addition, travelers will see activity from multiple construction projects along I-84 and the Historic Highway over the next several years. To learn more about ODOT’s current and upcoming projects between I-205 and Hood River, visit www.i84gorgeconstruction.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.