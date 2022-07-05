The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented Sgt. Doug Kramer with a lifesaving award at the regular city council meeting on June 27.
Worthy explained the award was for Kramer’s actions on June 2, when he responded to a report of an overdose on E. Ninth Street. After entering the residence, Kramer saw a woman attempting to provide CPR to an unresponsive man. The man’s face was turning purple and there was burnt tinfoil lying at his fingertips.
“Sgt. Kramer recognized these indicators of a drug overdose and that the victim’s life was in grave peril,” Worthy said.
Like all officers of The Dalles Police Department, Kramer is trained in and carries Narcan, a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of opioid overdose. He administered a dose of Narcan to the victim, who immediately took a deep breath and began breathing. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and helped Kramer remove the subject from the bathroom.
“As they were caring for the subject, Sgt. Kramer saw his eyes begin to flutter and his hands begin to move,” Worthy said. “The male subject looked panicked and shocked, and Sgt. Kramer calmed him down and explained what had happened.”
Kramer then assisted the man until his care was able to be transferred to medical personnel.
“If it were not for the quick actions and efforts of Sgt. Kramer, it’s possible this could have been a fatal overdose of fentanyl,” Worthy said. “For those actions, he is receiving a The Dalles Police Department Lifesaving Award.”
