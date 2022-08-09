TD Special Olympics

The Wasco/Sherman Special Olympics team sits together on the bleachers. Pictured are, in the top row, left to right, Henry Kahelamat, Debi Jo Fish, Edith Dougherty and Coach Raven Rutherford. In the bottom row are Coach Owen Christiansen, Andrew Murray, Jeremiah Urban and Kayla Chopp. Not pictured is Alyssa Masse.

 Contributed photo

Blood, sweat and seizures weren’t enough to stop The Dalles Special Olympics athletes from crossing the finish line. At the Special Olympics Oregon Regional Athletics Competition at Clackamas High School on July 30, eight athletes from The Dalles competed in track and field events such as running, jumping and throwing. The competition is for athletes with cognitive disabilities.

The Dalles track and field team is led by Coach Raven Rutherford who also coaches swimming and basketball teams for the Special Olympics Oregon program.