A combination of snow melt and rain has elevated the Columbia River level and the river has overtopped banks in some locations. As a result, the Union Street Under-crossing in The Dalles will be closed to all traffic at times until further notice, according to a press release from City of The Dalles department of public works. High river levels are causing water at the under-crossing to be deep enough to be hazardous to vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Columbia River dams, the high water level of the Bonneville Pool is necessary for flood control due to recent rain and snow melt.
On Sunday, June 12, The Columbia River in The Dalles was more than 83 feet (elevation 81 feet), with a stream flow of 393,000 cubic feet per second, according to the United States Geological Service (USGA) gauge in The Dalles.
When necessary, Union Street northbound will be closed to through traffic at the railroad tracks, and will be completely closed north of the Hattenhauer access road (111 W. First St.). Intermittent access to Lewis and Clark Festival Park will be open as river levels allow. Closure began June 9 and will continue as needed.
Approaching the undercrossing from the west side, W. First Street will be closed to through traffic at Terminal Way and will be completely closed beyond the employee access to the Oregon Cherry Growers Riverside facility.
Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use Webber Street as an alternate route to access W. First Street and the west section of the Riverfront Trail during times the underpass is closed.
This closure may be periodic and sometimes sustained for several days during the spring runoff.
Be alert to traffic control detour signs and for your safety do not enter the road closure area, said a press release. For more information go to thedalles.org/transportation.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.
