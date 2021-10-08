Dragon Fly by Ronda Griffin

Dragon Fly, an original design by Ronda Griffin, was created and quilted by the artist from a drawing by Marcella. The dragon is "the protector of napping in our realm," Griffin said in her artist statement.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Quilt enthusiasts will find a wealth of art quilts on display — two buildings chock full of quilts and vendors — starting today, Oct. 8, at the Hood River County Fairgrounds,3020 Wy’east Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Quilts include the work of individual artists, small groups and themed "challenges" from 2020 and 2021.

The Show is sponsored by Columbia River Gorge Quilter’s Guild, and includes displays, demos and mini-classes. More at gorgeguiltersguild.com.