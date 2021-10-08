Quilt enthusiasts will find a wealth of art quilts on display — two buildings chock full of quilts and vendors — starting today, Oct. 8, at the Hood River County Fairgrounds,3020 Wy’east Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Quilts include the work of individual artists, small groups and themed "challenges" from 2020 and 2021.
The Show is sponsored by Columbia River Gorge Quilter’s Guild, and includes displays, demos and mini-classes. More at gorgeguiltersguild.com.
