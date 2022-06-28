Those arrested are innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NORCOR, June 17-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 18 — Aristotle Valentino Postiglione, 29, Arlington, harassment and domestic menacing; released.
June 18 — Johnny Gerald Shewey, 41, Odell, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
June 19 — Jonathan Lee Johnson, 27, Hood River, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and felony strangulation.
June 21 — Gloria Marie Ike, 32, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct I.
June 23— Lucian Hernandez Cruz, 44, The Dalles, felony domestic assault IV and felony strangulation; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 17 —David Matthew Glenn, 58, The Dalles, disorderly conduct II; released.
June 20 — Diamond Lee Garza, 27, Hood River, disorderly conduct II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 17 — Jared Nathaniel Santoro, 42, Powell Butte, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 17 — Erasmo Pacheco-Delgado, 35, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 17 — Chance Lynn Monroe Beauchamp, 28, Amity, Ore., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 21 — Rodger Dennis De George, 62, Beaverton, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 23 — Hannibal Engelhorn, 50, Eugene, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 23 — Luis Angel Diaz Palomera, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
June 23 — Jared Colton Davidson, 32, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; unlawful transport of metal property, theft I and possession of burglar tools; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 17 — Francisco Isidro Vargas, 33, The Dalles, reckless driving; released.
June 17 — Corey Adam Monette, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
June 18 — Abel Rael Rodriguez, 33, Vancouver, reckless driving, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, felony driving while suspended or revoked and two probation violations.
June 18 — John Frederic Baumgarten, 50, The Dalles, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run) and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
June 22 — Calisto Chupieat, 21, Vancouver, failure to carry/present operator’s license and false information to a police officer (vehicle offense); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 17 — Aldair Marcelo Hernandez, 27, Hood River, two probation violations; released.
June 18 — Austin Jay Kalista, 26, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II and criminal trespass II; released.
June 18 — Abben Holt Boorman, 28, The Dalles, felony fugitive from another state.
June 18 — Travis Michael Lloyd Norton, 24, Wamic, failure to appear II; released.
June 18 — Michael J. Wisecarver, 40, Vancouver, failure to appear II; released.
June 18 — Misty Dawn Williams, 44, Tigard, probation violation; released.
June 19 — Trevor Dale Frizzell, 32, Council Bluffs, Iowa, parole violation, resisting arrest, criminal mischief I and obstructing government/judicial administration.
June 19 — Bill Joe Jim, 49, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II; released.
June 19 — Justin Leo Payne, 32, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
June 20 — Graham Fitzgerald, 25, Hood River, failure to appear II; released.
June 20 — Kate Tamara Alvarez, 42, The Dalles, four parole violations.
June 20 — Jacee Rae Richards, 25, Hood River, failure to appear II and criminal trespass II; released.
June 20 — Chester Vernon Deisch, 41, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
June 21 — Otis James Johnson, 48, Salem, parole violation, felony driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and false information to a police officer.
June 21 — Daniel Christopher Hinrich, 41, Hood River, three probation violations.
June 22 — Cyril Arvine Frank, 48, Warm Springs, four counts failure to appear; released.
June 22 — Jonathan Ruben Danner, 23, failure to appear II and three counts contempt of court.
June 22 — Thomas James Saunders, 34, Redmond, probation violation; released.
June 22 — Ashlie Ruth Clark, 30, John Day, two counts failure to appear; released.
June 22 — Christine Nichole Weber, 32, Stevenson, four probation violations; released.
June 22 — Rodolfo Ruben Ceja, 38, transient, probation violation; released.
June 23 — Nathaniel Adam Watne, 18, no city listed, probation violation.
June 23 — Richard Leon Schroeder, 38, Hood River, violation of a restraining order and criminal trespass I.
June 23 — Crystal Mayo Polomo, 30, Corvallis, Ore., three counts each failure to appear I and II.
June 23 — Anthony James Overholser, 36, Corvallis, parole violation.
June 23 — Jose Irvin Ortega Corona, 29, The Dalles, two probation violations.
June 23 — Thomas Cesar Manning, 38, Arlington, two probation violations.
June 23 — Joshua Alan Miller, 28, The Dalles, probation violation.
Sex offenses:
June 23 — Nicholas James Stehman, 37, The Dalles, luring a minor, sex abuse III and harassment (sexual contact); released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 21 — Scott Lawrence Lacock, 42, The Dalles, burglary II, criminal mischief I and II, probation violation and theft I.
Other:
June 18 — Larry Joseph Gregory, 38, Portland, coercion.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, June 13-19
The following crime was reported, which resulted in an arrest: Minor in possession.
Notable incidents
A disorderly subject was contacted in Bingen; another disorderly subject was cited for minor in possession.
A sick animal in White Salmon was reported; the investigation is ongoing.
Hood River Police, June 12-18
The following crime was reported, which resulted in an arrest: Assault (two), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (two), hit and run (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Eight warrant arrests: In one incident, a male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for two non-local warrants and driving while suspended.
Five theft reports: Saw from a construction site, shoplifting at Walmart, hanging plants from Cascade Farm and Outdoor, identity theft and a wetsuit from the front porch of a residence.
Four DUII arrests: In one incident, a vehicle driven by a Mt. Hood resident was stopped for several traffic infractions. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and consented to field sobriety which he failed. The driver then consented to a breath test which he also failed. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to a friend.
Officers responded to a residence after dispatch advised multiple 911 calls had been received. Contact was made at the residence with an adult male and female. The female disclosed the male had cut her on the throat. Officers observed a small cut and abrasion on her shoulder. The female then denied anything happened. The male was also uncooperative and is believed to have provided a false name. During the incident there was also a young child present. The male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of domestic assault.
Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the downtown area. A witness advised the male had pulled out a gun and was waving it around while in front of a local retail shop. The male set the gun down on the ground and another individual ordered him to the ground. Upon law enforcement arrival the male was taken into custody. A firearm was seized as evidence. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Prior to the arrest, the male was also reported to have entered a vehicle in another neighborhood. The male was lodged at NORCOR on charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The Dalles Police, June 17-23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Abuse of a venerated object (one), burglary (one), criminal mischief (two), disorderly conduct (one), driving uninsured (one), failure to renew plates (one), hit and run (one), luring a minor (one), no operator’s license (one), reckless driving (one), sex abuse (one), sexual harassment (one), theft (one), trespass (3) and warrant (18).
Notable incidents
Twenty-five thefts: Items included money, two shoplifting reports, chainsaw from a vehicle, two vehicles and five catalytic converters. In one incident, a shed behind the main building of The Dalles High School was entered and a leaf blower, snow blower and weed eater were stolen; $700 in damages was also reported.
Four burglaries: Storage unit and three residences. In one incident, a male was lodged for burglary II, two counts of criminal mischief I and a parole violation after a residential alarm was reported.
Eight motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury.
Five hit and runs: In one incident, a juvenile was cited for no operators license and hit and run after one car hit another.
A fire was reported along I-84 at milepost 82; a camp was discovered. Multiple agencies responded to put the fire out.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 17-23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a back door on a truck was unsecured and came open and swung into the driver’s side of a delivery truck. No injuries were reported, but more than $2,500 in damages were sustained.
Five thefts: Items included two tires, an e-bike, vehicle, and fraud.
Two burglaries: Chenowith Middle School gym and a rental property.
The sheriff’s office received a total of 44 calls on June 18 from various parties complaining about excessive noise at the Fort Dalles Riders Club during an event. Deputies made contact with the event coordinator, and the Riders Club president contact the sheriff’s office and said he’d be happy to meet with deputies to discuss how to handle similar events in the future.
A subject from Tygh Valley called the sheriff’s department to report kittens stuck inside of a vehicle motor; he was able to retrieve five, but one was stuck under the fly wheel. The fire department was dispatched and the kitten rescued.
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .09%.
Oregon State Police
On June 23 at 5:35 p.m., a vehicle was stopped because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt on I-84 westbound at milepost 65 in Hood River. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to the consumption of marijuana a few hours prior and had a marijuana pipe with a jar of marijuana at his feet. In the backseat, the trooper observed two catalytic converters wrapped in a white trash bag. The driver said he was going to Vancouver to sell them and did not have any paperwork for them. He consented to field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
During a search of his person, three suboxone sublingual strips were found; he did not have a prescription. After a search incident to arrest of the car, the trooper seized three catalytic converters that were on the backseat as well as a backpack with a battery operated reciprocating saw, spare batteries and spare bi-metal blades. The items were seized and the car towed.
The driver was transported to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office, where he consented to a breath sample reading (BAC registered 0%) and a DRE evaluation. He was lodged at NORCOR for the crimes.
A warrant was sought and granted for the vehicle. In the trunk, a .22 caliber rifle with case, two catalytic converters, case with a battery powered reciprocating saw, charger and spare blades, bolt cutters and a car jack were seized pursuant to the warrant.
