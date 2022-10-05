HOOD RIVER — Work on the Hood River Middle School entryway construction project is ahead of schedule, Dale Kuykendall, senior project manager, Wenaha Group, reported at the Sept. 28 Hood River County School District board meeting.
“Exciting times at the middle school,” Kuykendall began, saying he had visited the school earlier that afternoon. “The office is rolling along at high speed. After that is done, the existing office gets to move into their space and the renovation of their old space will be able to start. The goal is to get it all done by spring break.”
There haven’t been any budget “hiccups,” he said. “In fact, we’re far enough into the project that the district is now considering some added features that were either trimmed off early or have been identified since.”
Kuykendall additionally reported that all needed materials have been secured and there haven’t been any labor impacts.
The work is the last of the major projects completed at sites across the district, secured by a 2016 bond measure. The funds were to be used to upgrade technology, as well as safety and security at each site.
“I just want to say I’m really happy to eat crow on this one,” said Board Member Jen Kelly, who was the lone “no” when the project came up for vote at the April 13 meeting due to concerns regarding increased costs and potential supply chain issues.
Later, all seven board members unanimously approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price contract for the installation of a modular classroom at Parkdale Elementary School.
“Prior to the boundary revision process of 2018-19, Parkdale enrollment hovered around 180-200 students; this year, Parkdale is hosting 278 students, so a 40% increase in recent enrollment in that school,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. Purchase of the modular unit was approved during the June board meeting.
Kuykendall said the new building will be installed at the back of the school, above the fields. Pending permits, installation target date is by the end of winter break.
Kuykendall also updated the board on the status of other district projects, including:
Parkdale ESSER III HVAC improvements (design underway with a target of this summer)
Mid Valley ADA parking improvements (design underway for spring break work) and safety pads on the arches in the gym (materials on order with a winter break installation target date)
Cascade Locks driveway improvements (design underway for targeted summer work)
