HRV Middle School

Hood River Middle School’s new entryway project, begun in June, is on schedule for completion in January. The project is the last major capital project funded by a 2016 bond.

 Photo courtesy Dale Kuykendall

HOOD RIVER — Work on the Hood River Middle School entryway construction project is ahead of schedule, Dale Kuykendall, senior project manager, Wenaha Group, reported at the Sept. 28 Hood River County School District board meeting.

“Exciting times at the middle school,” Kuykendall began, saying he had visited the school earlier that afternoon. “The office is rolling along at high speed. After that is done, the existing office gets to move into their space and the renovation of their old space will be able to start. The goal is to get it all done by spring break.”