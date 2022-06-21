Native American jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson and his ensemble, D’DAT, will visit several National Conservation Lands sites in June and July, including the Lower Deschutes River near Madras.
At 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, D’DAT will discuss their fusion music process with Indigenous youth and the Warm Springs community. Space is limited to 30. Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m., join D’DAT in concert with the Waashat Singers. Space is limited to 100. Bring your own chairs/blankets. To reserve your free space, contact Delson Suppah at 503-422-8502 or shuppai@gmail.com. Both events will be held at Lake Simtustus Resort, 2750 NW Pelton Dam road in Madras.
As part of the 2022 Painted Mountains tour, Anderson and D’DAT will camp out in six National Conservation Land areas for three days to gather inspiration from the land and local tribe members. Then the band will compose two original music pieces, host public workshops and perform the new music for the sites’ surrounding communities. The tour will include five additional stops in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, California, and New Mexico.
In Painted Mountains, D’DAT combines the cultural elements of Diné Spinning Songs with traditional jazz forms, hip hop and funk, resulting in a new, compelling sound that bridges the gap between the past and future, and seeks to celebrate Indigenous lands and the unifying power of music. Documentation and a 12-track land healing album will be released after the expedition.
Painted Mountains is in partnership with Jazz Road/South Arts, the Bureau of Land Management and the American Pops Orchestra.
When Native American jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson and founding member of D’DAT found an old tape of these traditional songs, he spoke with Native elders and realized the potential for a brand-new jazz form.
“We had songs for everything. We had songs for love, songs for war, ceremonial healing-type songs...the Navajo spinning songs that I started to be influenced by were those social ones,” Anderson said. “I’m grateful to Jazz Roads and South Arts for their incredible support.”
