White Salmon
White Salmon American Legion Post 87 and Carson Legion Post 137 will sponsor a veterans memorial ceremony on Memorial Day, May 31, at the White Salmon Cemetery. The event will honor the sacrifices and service of passed local veterans. Approximately two dozen deceased veterans will be inducted into the “Walk of Honor,” each having a personalized bronze plaque permanently installed on the walk. The approximately half-hour event will include a flag ceremony, guest speaker, and a possible flyover of vintage military aircraft from the Hood River Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM). Parking and chairs will be available. Public is welcome.
The Dalles
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2471 and Auxiliary will not hold a traditional wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day in The Dalles, but flags and flowers will be placed at the Veterans Monument near Sorosis Park and a prayer, followed by a time of silence and reflection, will be held at noon. No seating will be available. Large flags will be display, and the community is invited to add wreaths and flowers in honor of those who have died in service to their country.
Hood River
Idlewilde Cemetery will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31 beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no seating available and spacing protocols will be followed. American Legion will start with the Posting of Colors; Abreila Lopez will sing the National Anthem, and Carl Casey will open and close. Sexton Bob Huskey and Nick Kirby will speak, and the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. All are welcome.
