A Hood River man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Sunday, June 12 after pulling out a handgun in front of The Ruddy Duck, located on Oak Street in downtown Hood River.
According to Hood River Police Department Lieut. Don Cheli, the man, 66, waved the gun around and then set it on the ground a couple of times. “A bystander stepped between the man and his gun the second time he set it down,” Cheli said.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured. The man was laying face down when police arrived, he said.
Cecily Diffin, owner of The Ruddy Duck, posted a statement on the business’ Facebook page regarding the incident, which reads, in part, “On Sunday, June 12 at around 4:40 p.m., a person who was located outside of The Ruddy Duck on the grass by the gazebo exposed a gun from his jacket. This person waved the gun around, at times threw it on the ground and retrieved (it) to wave it around more. All of the customers and staff at The Ruddy Duck and Mike’s Ice Cream sought cover and the police were summoned.”
Diffin said that while the incident came to a close without any physical injuries, staff and customers experienced emotional trauma.
“For anyone who was on the property at 504 Oak St. during this scary event, I and my family are so sorry for your horrible experience. We are heartbroken that such a thing unfolded on our corner … We would like to thank the law enforcement officers who responded quickly, efficiently and empathetically. We would especially like to thank the private citizen who addressed the man with the gun and managed to step between the man and the gun when he threw it down on the ground. This person was brave, assertive and calm. He took a big risk and I wish we knew his identity.”
Diffin added, “This was a shocking and raw experience. We love our community, we love our staff, we love our corner and to have all of those beloved things come under threat was very upsetting, gut wrenching and a heartbreak.”
