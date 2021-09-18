Hood River Valley scored with 28 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and then won its Intermountain Conference football opener in overtime, 27-26, Saturday afternoon at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
The unbeaten Eagles (3-0) trailed most of the nearly three-hour contest and were down 20-7 with less than seven minutes remaining. Quarterback Trenton Hughes connected with Sean Spellacy on a long TD pass to pull HRV within a touchdown. The Eagles forced a Ridgeview punt less than two minutes later and mounted a game-tying scoring drive from their 16-yard-line. Hughes ran up the middle from the 5-yard-line to tie the game, 26-26, with :28.5 on the scoreboard clock. Robert Rowan’s potential game-winning point-after kick was blocked.
Hughes and Spellacy connected again in overtime – where each team had an offensive possession from the 25-yard-line. Facing a third-and-11, Hughes threw a fade route pass and Spellacy used his 6-foot-3 frame to outleap a Ridgeview defender for the score. Rowan connected on the point-after kick and it was 27-20 HRV.
Ridgeview pulled within 27-26 on a six-yard, fourth-down pass from Aiden Brenneman to Quintin Colton on its sixth offensive play in overtime. The Ravens, who had missed an extra point earlier in the game, elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. But Brenneman’s pass toward Ryan Asplund near the goal line was knocked away by Hughes.
Hood River is scheduled to play Pendleton at 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson Stadium. The HRV-Ridgeview game was moved from Friday to Saturday because of a lack of game officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.