HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River was recently awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program to help spur the design and engineering phase of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement project.

Earlier this year, the port awarded HNTB Corporation the Replacement Bridge Management contract, hiring Michael Shannon as the new project director. Shannon replaces Kevin Greenwood, who was appointed Executive Director for the Port of Hood River earlier this month.