HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River was recently awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program to help spur the design and engineering phase of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement project.
Earlier this year, the port awarded HNTB Corporation the Replacement Bridge Management contract, hiring Michael Shannon as the new project director. Shannon replaces Kevin Greenwood, who was appointed Executive Director for the Port of Hood River earlier this month.
The BUILD grant funds will cover a portion of the engineering costs to advance the project to 30% of final design, as well as other studies that may be needed. The port received nearly half of all available money for rural planning projects; a total of $10.6 million was awarded to seven projects across 44 states. The Port of Cascade Locks’ bid for BUILD grant funds was not successful.
“This funding will complete what we need to advertise an RFP (Request for Proposals) for engineering services,” said Greenwood. “We continue to make progress on this important bridge program.”
With this award in hand, any future money awarded to the project can be dedicated to final engineering and construction, which follow the current pre-development and planning phases. In March, the project also received $75 million from the state of Washington, which will be the initial down payment on construction, according to Greenwood.
