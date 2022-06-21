CASCADE LOCKS — The Port of Cascade Locks intends to increase toll for The Bridge of the Gods effective July 1. The last time tolls increased was in 2016.
Since 2016, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased by 19%. Added to this are increased preservation needs on the bridge due to the aging structure, needed future planning, and decreased revenues, said a press release.
Standard passenger vehicle BreezeBy electronic toll will remain unchanged at $1.25, while those using cash or credit card will now pay $3 per crossing. Other vehicle types will see an increase of $1/axle and box trucks/RVs without trailers will be $7 to reflect market rates more accurately.
Visit portofcascadelocks.org/bridge-of-the-gods/ for a complete listing of tolls.
The Port of Cascade Locks encourages the local community to take advantage of the lower pricing available through the BreezeBy system. New BreezeBy accounts can be created online or in person at the Port of Hood River or Port of Cascade Locks offices. Once you create your account, your transponder device will be mailed within five business days. You will need your vehicle license plate number, make, model and year to set up your account.
