WHITE SALMON — Bear sightings have been the talk of White Salmon as of late, so the city brought along the area’s wildlife conflict specialist to explain the situation.
You’ve probably seen them on Facebook — “Just wanting to make a public service announcement. I just saw a blonde colored black bear on W. Jewett at no. 515. It was loping across the driveway. At 11 a.m.,” one poster said a few weeks ago on the White Salmon Happenings Facebook page.
In fact, the most recent information coming from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests there may be closer to three black bears roaming in the White Salmon vicinity.
WDFW Wildlife Conflict Biologist Todd Jacobsen presented the latest data and advice before the White Salmon City Council at their June 15 meeting in response to the recent sightings.
Jacobsen said bear sightings are common this time a year. “I think I average probably at least three calls a day between Klickitat, Skamania and Clark County. Some days are worse; some days I get more,” he said.
There have been no threats to personal safety, Jacobsen said. Bear attacks are exceedingly rare, but do happen especially when a person gets between a mama bear and her cubs, he said.
Bears come out of hibernation in late April and begin scavenging for food, especially in late April through June. During this time, bear sightings are more common, he said.
“Really their whole goal is to put on calories between when they come out of hibernation and when they go back in for hibernation in November,” he said. “They’re basically like walking stomachs. Anything that smells like food they will find.”
Jacobsen noted common food sources for bears, especially in the late spring, range from berries, acorns, to young fawns.
Jacobsen said his first call in the White Salmon area came in on April 29.
From the photographs, Jacobsen estimated this bear to be maybe 1-2 years old. Since that call, he says he’s received about a dozen more reports on that specific bear.
A large majority of the calls have been about the bear consuming household garbage, or getting into beehives or bird food, he said. The sightings haven taken place from the bluff on the west side of White Salmon, to the Skyline Hospital vicinity on the other end of town.
“This complicates management a little bit just because it’s traveling so far,” Jacobsen said.
Since the initial sighting in April, Jacobsen has received additional reports suggesting that three different bears are roaming the area, two cubs and an adult bear. It’s a little unusual he said, but White Salmon is a former wildlife habitat.
He said he set a trap in the vicinity, but it will be a challenge making it work. Normally a bear trap is most effective when a bear continues to return to the same location, but based on the distance the bear has traveled, “I’m not optimistic that the bear will walk in front of the trap and get caught.”
When the agency traps bears, officials take the caught animals and delivers them a remote location higher in elevation. Another complicating factor is that the snow has been so low recently, “there’s not a lot of places I can take a bear. That’s problematic; bears are really good at finding their way back.”
Besides trapping bears, Jacobsen is also able to deploy a portable electric fence, which he says acts as an excellent deterrent against bears seeking a source of nutrition.
What should residents do?
Jacobsen is working with John Mooney, who runs the local neighborhood watch program to perform outreach and is also preparing to send out mailers to residents, which will outline preventative measures and ways people can help mitigate the problem.
Jacobsen is asking residents to report bear sightings to the WDFW enforcement hotline at 877-933-9847. Any sightings reported to the hotline, open five days a week, will be transferred to the nearest enforcement officer. If closed, he said calling 911 will work the same.
He warned residents not to panic if a bear is sighted. “Seeing a bear does not necessarily constitute an emergency… People have seen these bears several times in town so don’t panic if you see it rummaging through your dumpster or garbage can.
The main issue that causes bear sightings is attractants, he said. Bears don’t come into contact with people or residents unless there’s something there to eat.
“Garbage is primarily the issue I deal with. In a lot of parts in the Gorge and rural areas is because people don’t have garbage service and they’ll stockpile garbage in the back of their pickup truck,” said. Others leave bins outside houses, and bears can smell that — “Their sense of smell is thousands of times stronger than a human’s.”
If there’s something that smells like food, bears will find it, he said, including lotions or toothpaste.
He also recommends residents to put bird and hummingbird feeders away during bear season. In situations where people can’t move things with scents, namely compost piles and beehives, he recommends installing an electric fence.
“It’s extremely effective done correctly,” he said about electric fencing. “Bear issues are a really easy thing to fix if we just remove that attractant and take that attractant away.”
If enough people secure their attractants, bears typically remove themselves from human populations and seek food sources elsewhere, he said.
Jacobsen said White Salmon has an opportunity to demonstrate that living among wildlife populations is possible. If everyone removes their attractants and follows basic rules to deter their presence, “It would just head off wildlife conflict before it happens … but that would take everybody’s participation.”
•••
Learn more about living with wildlife at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living.
