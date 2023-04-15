Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Oregon officials from Adventist Health joined Mid-Columbia Medical Center President and CEO Dennis Cox, at right, for a series of staff meetings at the hospital on Thursday to discuss changes to come once the partnership between the two was approved by Oregon Health Authority and Oregon’s Attorney General’s office. That afternoon, OHA announced their approval, and the AGs office soon followed.
THE DALLES — An agreement for Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) to join Adventist Health has been approved by state and regulatory bodies, clearing the way for the transaction to become official, according to an MCMC press release Friday, April 14.
Among the provisions of the approval are conditions that include Adventist Health’s investment of $100 million over ten years to ensure MCMC’s operations and maintain existing services.
“We are committed to building on the already-exceptional work of the MCMC team to increase the quality and availability of healthcare
for communities in and around the Columbia River Gorge,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, in
the release. “Adventist Health has deep ex
perience in rural healthcare, and MCMC is an excellent fit for our system.”
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced their approval Thursday afternoon, at which time officials from Adventist
Health and MCMC were in The Dalles meeting with hospital staff to discuss implementation of the anticipated approval.
“We’re looking at what we could be doing if its approved, informing staff and providers about the possibilities going forward, keeping them informed,” said Knox. “We want to hear their voices and keep them informed, and respond to their questions.”
Knox described a morning meeting with the executive medical community as “very positive.” Additional meetings were planned in the afternoon. “We are very excited and very hopeful about the possibilities,” he added.
The MCMC board approved the transition in December of 2022.
The collaboration is expected to bring benefits in access, quality and equity to the community, employees and providers.
Among those outcomes are strengthening MCMC’s ability to keep and expand health services, providing close-to-home access to needed healthcare, and improving recruitment of employees and providers.
Together, MCMC and Adventist Health intend to maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term financial viability of MCMC that enables needed investments in the healthcare campus, technology, programs and people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.