Glenwood Student Part of Rocket Team at NASA Competition
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — The Cedarville University Student Rocket Team took flight at the NASA Student Launch 2022 competition in Huntsville, Ala., placing second in two categories during the three-day competition in April.
A total of 60 teams, 44 in the university division, launched rockets for the NASA-sponsored competition. Schools involved included the U.S. Air Force Academy, Ohio State University, Purdue University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which won the overall competition.
Cedarville University won the second-place rookie team award, won by James Madison University, and the second-place reusable launch vehicle award, won by Purdue University, presented to teams that innovatively crafted well-constructed rocket designs, while maintaining rocket safety and efficiency.
Annually, students create amateur rockets to launch, fly at an altitude of 4,000-6,000 feet and successfully land at the event. This year, teams were also tasked with creating a rocket capable of autonomously identifying and communicating its location back to the team without the use of a GPS. This was done to simulate landing an aircraft on a distant planet, like missions such as NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover.
Cedarville University’s team calls themselves the “Forerunners,” a name apt for the University’s first trip to the competition. While some teams brought more than 60 students, Cedarville found success with seven mechanical and computer engineering students. Team members include team leader Chad Sanderson of North Huntingdon, Penn.; Jacob Titus of Medford, N.J.; Peter Duttweiler of Montgomery, Texas; Nehemiah Branson of Kingston, Ohio; Dawson Tso of Dublin, N.H.; Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, Wash.; and Grant Dupler of Amanda, Ohio.
Team advisers were Tom Ward, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Tim Tunistra, professor of electrical engineering. Additional volunteers to the team include Trent Huelskamp, Daniel Hogsed, Stuart Nowery, Cindy Rodman, Grace Fearday and Joseph Copeland.
“This competition prepares students for real-world engineering challenges they will face when they graduate,” Ward said. “It not only includes engineering challenges, but also presentation skills, leadership and teamwork.”
The Student Rocket Team will return to NASA’s competition next year with a team of 11 students led by Ward and senior Anne Rourke from Highlands Ranch, Colo. Inspired by the “Forerunners” success, the team looks forward to deepening their STEM engagement with local grade schools and expanding on their predecessors’ accomplishments by winning more awards at next year’s competition.
HRV grad promoted in Air Force
Anastasia Maletz, Hood River Valley High School class
of 2008 and daughter of Jonathan and Ruth, was recently promoted to the rank of Major in the U.S. Air Force. Major Maletz is currently stationed in Texas and is serving as a preventive medicine physician. She is working on maximizing the health and wellness of the men and women of our armed forces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.