An Officer with the Hood River Police Department (HRPD) stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction March 16, according to a press release. During the officer’s contact with the driver, several signs of impairment were observed. After field sobriety tests (SFST) the driver was taken into custody.
Officers then located approximately 99 grams of Methamphetamine and 39 grams of Fentanyl in the vehicle. Along with the illicit drugs were thousands of dollars in cash.
