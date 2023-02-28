2023_Cherry-Fest_Poster

When the Cherry Festival arrives in The Dalles this year, it will be with a blast to the past, channeling the ‘50s with the theme “Homegrown Happiness.”

According to Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Farquharson, the inspiration came from a plaque Farquharson received as a gift. The plaque, featuring cherries and blue plaid, bears the words “Homegrown Happiness,” and gives off such a fun, ‘50s vibes that felt perfect for this year’s Cherry Fest.