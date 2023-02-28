When the Cherry Festival arrives in The Dalles this year, it will be with a blast to the past, channeling the ‘50s with the theme “Homegrown Happiness.”
According to Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Farquharson, the inspiration came from a plaque Farquharson received as a gift. The plaque, featuring cherries and blue plaid, bears the words “Homegrown Happiness,” and gives off such a fun, ‘50s vibes that felt perfect for this year’s Cherry Fest.
“We want to go back to the soda fountain days, the happy days,” Farquharson said. “Lots of music, lots of fun. Just kind of ‘gather around the milkshake.’ Everybody’s sharing a sundae. It’s the feel of that hometown, homegrown happiness.”
The festival will take place from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23. The chamber is still seeking sponsors for the event.
“We have lots of room for sponsors,” Farquharson said. “It’s going to take sponsors to make this happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.