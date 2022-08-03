Miller Road FIre 2022 Polk

Firefighters from various districts across the state have been mobilized to fight the Miller Road fire, including this equipment from Polk County.

 Courtesy Oregon State Fire Marshal

UPDATE: August 4, 9 a.m. 

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office reported that one primary residence has been lost to the fire. This residence is currently the only structure destroyed by the fire. The number of structures damaged is still under assessment, but as of 9 a.m., 881 structures were listed as threatened.