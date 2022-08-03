Miller Road FIre 2022 Polk

Firefighters from various districts across the state have been mobilized to fight the Miller Road fire, including this equipment from Polk County.

 Courtesy Oregon State Fire Marshal

The Miller Road (Dodge) brush fire, which is burning in Wasco County south of The Dalles, has grown to over 10,000 acres since it was first reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved an emergency grant to help with firefighting costs for the Miller Road Fire, which is 0% contained.