For Tabitha White of White Salmon, the second time might well turn out to be the charm as White turns chef at her Ai Yakisoba food booth at the Klickitat County Fair for a second year.
Her first attempt to launch the fair food booth was not a great success, she explained. “It was a mess, I was in tears,” she said. “But I had a lot of support from family and friends, they were amazing.”
Inspired by the street food she enjoyed growing up in Hawaii, coupled with the Japanese dishes she enjoyed with her family (she is 1/4 Japanese), White envisioned and created the food booth from scratch.
She has no professional experience in the food service industry, but that is where her heart is. “My love is cooking and serving food,” she explained. Mostly she has served in small ways, cooking for church gatherings, catering a friend’s birthday party, running the Little League snack shack.
The fair booth was a dream that became a reality at last year’s Klickitat County Fair, with a lot of help from her friend Kelly Stennett — “She toughed it out all last year, she kept me strong” — and her husband Nathan White.
The style and taste of the plate meals are all her own.
“The food, the flavor and taste, that was just from cooking at home,” she said. “In Hawaii, you get a plate lunch all the time.”
Her second debut at the fair was not without its challenges. Thursday’s lunch was going smoothly, but with even the customers noting how hot it was — triple-digit temperatures in the shade — working between a grill and a barbecue brought a heart felt “Holy Cow it’s ridiculous” response from White when she was asked about the heat.
Yet she remained undaunted, noting that she had learned a lot from the prior year and started planning for this week’s fair back in February.
Although she doesn’t plan to quit her day job — she is a utility worker at Bonneville Lock and Dam — in coming years she hopes to take her food booth to two or three fairs every summer.
