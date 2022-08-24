For Tabitha White of White Salmon, the second time might well turn out to be the charm as White turns chef at her Ai Yakisoba food booth at the Klickitat County Fair for a second year.

Her first attempt to launch the fair food booth was not a great success, she explained. “It was a mess, I was in tears,” she said. “But I had a lot of support from family and friends, they were amazing.”

