Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ invites community members to join in a family friendly worship experience on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at its location in downtown Hood River.
“People are invited to bring their beloved creatures or a photo or other symbol to the service for a time of blessing,” said Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter. “We will gather to celebrate the life and ministry of St. Francis of Assisi and bless all of God’s good and precious creation.”
