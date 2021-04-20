Hood River Options Academy (HROA) counselor Tammy Hosaka said staff have learned this year “not to make plans” as the program’s participation grew from around 200 middle-and-high-schoolers to closer to 900 K-12 students from across the district.
The strength of the staff and program is adaptability, Hosaka said.
“We don’t say no. We’re all about problem solving,” she said. “Ok, you’re here — now how are we going to make things work.”
The program has added staff this year, including Middle School Counselor Sierra Preston, who Hosaka said “was the five-hour energy drink we needed in December.”
Preston said the alternative approaches offered through HROA work well for a wide variety of students.
Students with ADHD, for instance, are better able to focus on a screen with time for “wiggle breaks” built into their day, Preston said. Homeless students, those with full-time jobs, athletes and others can benefit from the program, she said.
Preston said staff at HROA are “addicted to solutions.”
“Some kids struggle in brick-and-mortar because they’re future Olympians,” Preston said. “People tend to think of dropouts, but that’s not always the case.”
Sean FitzSimons of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team and Boise State University volleyball’s Shae Duffy are alumni of the program. HRVHS senior Harrison Howell, a University of Portland baseball signee, is finishing his high school career in the program this spring.
HROA also administers the district’s Early College program – national merit scholar Jacob Kaplan is enrolled full-time and over 50 HRVHS students are obtaining college credits this year, Principal Kelly Running said.
“Every kid here needed help – socially, or with space to learn,” Running said.
The program’s building on Eugene Street in Hood River has laundry machines for homeless students and a shower, as well as exercise equipment in Scott Walker’s classroom. This year, a rabbit named Dandy often lounges in an enclosure in Sarah Lyon’s room.
Last Friday, kindergartner Kenzie Mathews scratched the rabbit’s head as Running talked to her about an assignment.
“Sometimes this is the only way she’ll focus on an iPad screen,” Running said.
Running said the program’s approach is made possible by a staff that’s “all-in” on student success, without exception. Hosaka said she “begged to join” HROA in its second year after seeing it outgrow the counseling office at HRVHS where she worked and the program started.
“Everyone who has come to our program has been willing to put in the work because we’re focused on student success,” Hosaka said.
Running said Hosaka often works evenings and weekends.
The program is expected to again be offered to K-12 next year and staff are expecting 300-400 students, but Hosaka said staff will take things as they come and remain fluid.
The past year has been difficult for everyone, Running said. She said HROA’s challenge has been to remain flexible and “not get too systematic” as the program has grown. She said many students and families joined the program because they weren’t comfortable returning to in-person learning during the pandemic.
“I’m glad it wasn’t my first year,” Running said. A school board member told her “thank god we had this,” at a meeting last week, she said.
Preston said this year has been especially difficult for students in transitionary years of their academic career.
“They don’t get to have a first day of middle school or high school or a normal senior year,” she said.
Staff work with students on social skills and emotional health along with academics, Preston said. Hosaka said life skills are part of education and many students deal with adult problems and situations like work-life balance and family responsibilities.
Counselors and teachers work together to combine social and emotional education with more traditional academic study, Preston said.
“Teachers are the brains and counselors are the heart,” she said.
Lyon, hired as a middle school science and visual arts teacher, said she was trained as a teacher but works as a “learning coach.” A group of high schoolers sat together working in her room a few desks over from Dandy the rabbit and kindergartner Mathews.
Hosaka said staff feel like they’re “just hitting our stride.”
Running said the program is working towards keeping its building open on weekends. She wants to start offering academic achievement testing and teacher support to local homeschool students. She hopes to offer summer programs to make up for any gains that may have been lost due to the pandemic.
Many students have made gains this year, rather than stagnating, despite the pandemic, Running said. She believes schools around the world will be able to make up losses.
“Kids are pretty resilient,” Running said.
