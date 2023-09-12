CGN Logo.indd

Hood River Valley junior Logan King asserted himself into the conversation about the Northwest Oregon Conference boys cross country hierarchy with his performance at the Sept. 6 league preview meet.

King won the boys 5,000-meter race over a fast Champoeg Park course in a 50-second, personal-best time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds. Wilsonville sophomore Liam Wilde was eight seconds back and King’s teammate, Kai Wagner, was third in 16:33. Hood River sophomore Sam Knoll was seventh.