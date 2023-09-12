Hood River Valley junior Logan King asserted himself into the conversation about the Northwest Oregon Conference boys cross country hierarchy with his performance at the Sept. 6 league preview meet.
King won the boys 5,000-meter race over a fast Champoeg Park course in a 50-second, personal-best time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds. Wilsonville sophomore Liam Wilde was eight seconds back and King’s teammate, Kai Wagner, was third in 16:33. Hood River sophomore Sam Knoll was seventh.
No official team scores were kept in the meet which serves as an early-season indicator of how the conference team championships might look when they’re held in late October. On the other hand, the “unofficial” team scores showed Canby winning the boys meet and La Salle taking first in the girls race. Hood River’s boys team and last year’s champion Wilsonville were either second or third (depending on how the race was scored). The Eagle girls were second.
Coach Brandon Bertram’s HRV girls team was led by sophomore Syl Perrin (third overall), and the pack of Olivia Millikin-Spray, Charlotte Fuller and Katie Godkin, who were 13th, 14th and 15th.
Hood River’s boys were coming off a third-place finish in the 5A-6A boys varsity race Sept. 2 at the annual Ultimook cross country meet near Tillamook. The Eagles scored 161 team points, trailing winner South Albany (146) and runner-up Cleveland of Portland (147) in the 24-team race.
King finished fourth overall in 17 minutes, 6 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at Hydrangea Ranch. Wagner (13th, 17:47), Knoll (15th, 17:51), Victor Coffman (30th, 18:32), and James Donnelly (104th, 20:25) completed the Eagle team score.
The top finisher for the HRV girls was Sadie Baumann, who was 64th in 24:08 in the 5A-6A varsity race. The Eagle girls did not field a complete varsity team. Fuller was 71st in 24:18 for HRV.
