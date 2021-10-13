Numbers are important to our big-time games in the USA. Baseball has batting averages, homers, runs batted in, runs scored, and earned run averages to name a few. Football has touchdowns, yardage via pass and run, interceptions, sacks and more. Basketball has points, assists, rebounds, fouls, etc. Hockey has goals, assists, penalty minutes and so on. Bowling is similar. We have average, perfect games and series.
Parkdale’s Jeremy Bloom added a couple of biggies to his resume last week. In the Wednesday night Fraternal league, Jeremy lowered the Bloom on the pins with a perfect 300 game and a huge 822 series. Jeremy has been featured here often because he is a heck of a bowler and he’s very modest. He wasn’t sure if this was his fourth or fifth perfect game. Any way you cut it that’s still an impressive number and he’s just a youngster, so he’s got many more years to add to that total. Let’s be clear here, a 300 game is perfection, you can’t do any better. Every game in bowling gives you 12 shots at those formidable, triangle shaped 10 pins, each weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces. That means, to get a strike your bowling ball, which usually weighs 14-15 pounds must upend all 10 of those pins which weigh about 34 pounds in total. Plus, you’ve got to do it 12 straight times. So, you can see the challenge. It’s not easy. For us bowlers, attaining that perfect 300 game is our ever-present goal. Most of us will never even get close. So, that kind of puts it in perspective as to how good Mr. Bloom is on the lanes.
Yet, there is another indicator of bowling prowess that some would say is even more important than perfect 300 games. That number is achieving 800 for a three-game series. In our great game, league bowling and certified competition has traditionally used the three-game format as the standard. Sure, recently we have evolved to four, five and even two-game leagues. Not too long ago, attaining an 800 three-game series earned a beautiful ring from the national governing body of bowling to commemorate the impressive achievement. Jeremy’s 822 series was his first set over 800! That 822 means Jeremy averaged a whopping 274 pins per game for his night’s work! Wow, that equates to at least 27 strikes out of a possible 36. Jeremy has long been one of the top bowlers in town, a charter member of the bowling elite in Hood River and a long time solid 200 average kegler. That also gives some perspective on the significance and difficulty of bowling an 800 three-game series. One final note, these big numbers are official because Jeremy achieved them while bowling in a league certified by the United States Bowling Congress, the governing body of the game. If you don’t bowl in sanctioned league competition, those big games you brag about, don’t count. So, get with it, go bowling and join a league. By the way, this is the second 300 game at Orchard Lanes in this season which only started about a month ago and it’s our first 800 series, of which we haven’t had any for many years. Congratulations to Mr. smooth, Jeremy Bloom.
Most everything else pales in comparison to Mr. Bloom’s fireworks but here are a few notable items from last week’s league bowling wars. Collins Aerospace jumped into first place in the Industrial league. Lynn Spellman’s experiment using a straight rolling plastic ball in this era of monster hooking reactive resin balls found the range in the Industrial with a nifty scratch 646 series that was 106 pins over his average.
Thanks to anchor man Stan Pratnicki’s pin busting 672 series, his 3 Pendejos team edged into first place in the hot-shot Fraternal league by a measly ½ point over Electronic Assemblers, 1 point over Hood River Sports Club and 2 points over Mt. Hood BBQ. Stan was 123 pins over his average. A tight race in this extremely competitive league sure makes it exciting and tons of fun to bowl! Great bowling everybody.
League reports
Monday night Industrial:
Kyle Van Cleave: 278, 663
Kevin Harris: 239,235, 661
Nancy Asai: 225,220,639
Patrick Olson: 243
Carl Casey: 242
Aaron Troxel: 237
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Patrick Olson: 267,265, 762
Chad Mason: 247,246, 714
Ken Espersen: 236, 674
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Mike Parke: 224,201, 619
Mick Sherrell: 255, 611
Ed Busick: 209
Bernie Keys: 203
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Jeremy Bloom: 300,267,255, 822
Josh Worth:279,739
Stan Pratnicki: 268, 672
Chad Mason: 650
