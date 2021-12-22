With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore:
‘Twas league night, when all through the house, everybody was stirring, including, as always, our beloved Stu, Hood River’s man about town.
We warmed up with 10 minutes of pre-league practice and were ready to bowl, just awaiting Patrick’s retort to start the show down.
We all had visions of strikes dancing in our heads, when out in the parking lot, arose such a clatter;
Like a flash, we sprang from the lanes, tore open the door and threw up the sash to see what was the matter.
What to our wondering eyes did appear a SUV filled with our pals from The Dalles, jaunty Jeff, tall Ted, smooth Dustin, powerful Kyle, lanky Matt and urethane Steve.
They came to test our ladies who reign supreme due to Bernie’s booming ball, Nancy’s notable numbers, Ciena’s competent cool and the new sheriff in town, Melissa, with her mighty heaves.
That elusive 200, we all seek, even the growers are unique, pears, apples, cherries and bowling balls, there’s Hase, John and Joey, they sure like to compete.
There’s also big Mike, plastic Lynn, off the corner Woody, Ken and airborne Stan, cuff ‘em Carl, even no-thumbs Aaron and Rich, they’re all upbeat.
Smooth Mr. 300/822 Bloom fixes cars so they purr like a kitty just like he bowls stringing strikes almost automatically like Mike “the doomsday striking machine,” which prompts Ken to bellow, “12 strikes and you’re out!”
Yet every week current big-time high average rollers, young Josh and Levi demonstrate their way to grab the golden ring by busting piles of pins with their muscled-up speedy spheres, they definitely have clout.
League sure is a ton of fun but always remember, the Buck stops with the eclectic tastes of no-tap champ George, right here in the Gorge!
Happy holidays everyone! Let’s go bowling.
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
1. Patrick Olson, 700
2. Jeremy Bloom, 695
3. Jeff Olson, 685
4. Levi Phelps, 672
5. Rod Pratt, 655
3,407 total pins
The senior Colts and Fillies league completed its first half last week and even though they claim they don’t care who wins, congratulations are in order for Verna’s team who emerged victorious. Bowling for the winners are former national tournament champion Polly Bull, John (Harley) Lyon and of course, Verna Smith. Nice going team! They may not realize it yet but this season the Colts and Fillies will have a championship roll-off at its conclusion. By taking the first half, Verna’s Team qualifies for the roll-off. That’s kind of a big deal no matter what.
Good bowling every-body.
League high scratch games and series
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Rod Pratt: 251, 655
Dustin Ticknor: 247
Aaron Troxel: 246
Kevin Harris: 238
Kyle Van Cleave: 236
Lynn Spellman: 236
Nancy Asai: 215
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Patrick Olson: 277, 700
Nancy Asai: 268, 209, 645
Ciena Brittle: 230, 207, 629
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Lynn Spellman: 211, 201, 602
Ken Kramer: 212, 204, 600
Tony Teschner: 228
Joella Dethman: 203
Dave Baumsteiger: 203
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Jeremy Bloom: 245, 695
Jeff Olson: 256, 685
Levi Phelps: 244, 672
Stan Pratnicki: 653
Josh Worth: 235
THURSDAY COUNTY LEAGUE:
Melissa Werkheiser: 220, 215, 618
Gordon Pillon: 220
