U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, renowned for his annual town halls in Oregon, staged his April 3 town hall virtually from Hood River’s port offices. Wyden answered Hood River County residents’ questions ranging from the local impact of President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure bill now being debated in Congress, to immigration, and the fair use of public lands in the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood areas.
Wyden touted recent federal “booster shots” — federal stimulus funds headed to cities and counties in the area. The funding aims to offset losses from the fires and COVID-19.
Wyden said the separate infrastructure bill proposal would not only continue improvements for local bridges and roads, but would also improve rural access to broadband. Access to the internet, Wyden said, is important to the success of small communities.
“We need it for medicine, education, and for work.” He said broadband is among his top priorities in the infrastructure bill. He also added his hopes to improve the region’s electrical grid system, which can’t hold up under today’s extreme weather patterns. “We have your grandfather’s power grid with very different weather.”
Jessica Metta, a Hood River City Council member, said she hoped small cities would not be left behind in the infrastructure bill.
Nancy Roach, Hood River resident, questioned whether the bill could be passed, which opened the door for Wyden to vent frustration his at the Congressional impasse.
“If Mitch (McConnell) says ‘no’ to the bill, he will be way out of step with mayors and county commissioners,” Wyden said. “He’s treading in difficult waters.” Despite some Republican opposition, Wyden, who heads up the Ways and Means Committee in Washington, D.C., said he believes there are enough Republicans who want the bill, to pass it.
“My hope is that it is still possible,” Wyden said. “At some point, they have to be responsible to their folks at home.”
“You are more optimistic than I am,” Roach said.
“I’ll do everything I can to get a bipartisan agreement,” Wyden said.
As expected from residents in a county with a mountain and a river in its name, several questions centered on the uses of land and water in Hood River.
Wyden answered Tracey Tomashpol’s question about removing dams by talking about “Natural Infrastructure,” which creates a process for local residents to debate options and strategies beyond traditional resolutions, mentioning the Owyhee Initiative as a landmark model.
Bringing farmers and environmentalists together can be painstaking, Wyden said, and some questions, such as, “what will it mean for the salmon,” are difficult to answer.
Kori Walsh asked why privately-owned water banks are allowed to impact Columbia River, specifically Crown Columbia Water Resources in Washington, without public input. She indicated fears that a trend is developing.
“Not all water banks are created equal,” Wyden said. Done right, with a commitment to the public good, the outcome can be good. Done wrong, the outcome is bad, he said. “I need to know a lot more about how this is going to work,” he said.
Samuel Murillo, a union carpenter born and raised in Parkdale, and the son of migrant parents, worried about the treatment of immigrants.
“My people are definitely hurting,” Murillo said.
Wyden said that the right for all people to join unions, without retaliation, should be protected. He also lauded the appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee plans to secure the border with Mexico, while protecting immigrants. “Especially children,” Wyden said. Central to the solution is addressing the root causes for the uptick in illegal immigration, which Wyden said centers on the safety and economic situation in Mexico and Central America. Wyden said he believes President Biden should visit Mexico and convince them to change their policies.
“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” Wyden said.
Hood River County Commission Chair Michael Oates asked when and how much PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) would resume to the counties impacted. The federal payments have traditionally replaced taxes Hood River County might have gotten if federal lands had been managed in private hands. Changes to national recreation and scenic area designations could impact county income, and also irrigation, Oates said. Oates is also an orchardist.
“We’re working on a formula now to get funding you need,” Wyden said of county payments. But added he hopes to “… get the counties off the PILT roller coaster.”
Wyden’s River Democracy Act proposes to add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system, which would include forests and rivers in Hood River County. The Act, if passed, could impact land and water uses in those areas. “Mount Hood is a treasure,” Wyden said.
Plan explained
According to President Biden’s White House brief, his $2.3 Trillion infrastructure plan will pay to:
Fix highways, rebuild bridges, upgrade ports, airports and transit systems
Deliver clean drinking water, a renewed electric grid, and high-speed broadband to all Americans
Build or improve buildings including affordable housing, commercial buildings, schools and childcare facilities, veterans’ hospitals and federal buildings
Create jobs and raise wages and benefits for essential home care workers
Revitalize manufacturing, secure U.S. supply chains, invest in research and development, and job training
Create jobs that pay prevailing wages in safe and healthy workplaces while protecting workers’ choice to organize, join a union, and bargain collectively with their employers
The plan would be paid for over 15 years by raising corporate taxes, returning the corporate rate to 28 percent. The rate, in 2017, was reduced to 21 percent.
As of April 5, Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he is not likely to support the bill as written.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.