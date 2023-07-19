Hustlers win first-round game at state
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers (14-10) won 5-1 over the Newberg Tigers in an American Legion first round state playoff game Wednesday in Redmond. For the Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, it marked their third straight victory and it propelled them into a second round matchup Thursday at 8 p.m. against Redmond.
"It was a good win and we played probably the best defensive game that we played all season and we had two double plays," said Clark. "Our starting pitcher Sam Shaver, threw a shutout over the first five innings and then Avery Schwartz went to the mound in relief. I was proud of both of them, because neither of them really had their best stuff. They did well and it was kind of one of those grind it out type of games where they just found a way to help us get a win. Anytime you get a win in your first game in double elimination tournament like this, it's huge, because it's no fun playing in the loser's bracket. "
If the Hustlers win Thursday, they'll play in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal contest Friday in the six-team double-elimination tournament. If they lose Thursday, they'll play a 5 p.m. contest Friday.The pitching duo of Shaver and Schwartz combined to throw a three-hitter with five strikeouts to help lead the Hustlers to the win. The Hustlers outhit Newberg 8-3 and they were led offensively by Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (1-for-3, RBI) and The Dalles High duo of sophomore Evan Ortega (1-for-3, RBI) and junior Sterling Coburn (1-for-1, RBI).
Tags
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hustlers Triple A forced to end season early
- Mosier Community School awarded over $860,000 in federal funding for solar energy, efficiency project
- Three Klickitat County students chosen for Cypress Creek Renewables’ scholarship
- Blasting for installation scheduled
- Hustlers win first-round game at state
- University notes for June 12, 2023
- Hood River nears summer baseball season finale
- Hood River Special Olympics athletes take part in regional track and field competition
- Hustlers’ Single A team qualifies for state tourney
- City native finds joy, purpose with WAGAP
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Hustlers win first-round game at state
- Rand Road Affordable Housing project receives state funds
- Bridge Authority holds first meeting; port approves Sept. toll increase
- Gorge Local — In Business: Locally handcrafted bar shampoo, conditioner serves as sustainable, plastic-free alternative
- Blasting for installation scheduled
- Hood River Board of Commissioners finalizes budgets
- Summer meals are in when school is out
- Mt. Hood Meadows promotes Pack, Riss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.