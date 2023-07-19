Hustlers

Hustlers win their first round game against Newberg.
  The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers (14-10) won 5-1 over the Newberg Tigers in an American Legion first round state playoff game Wednesday in Redmond. For the Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, it marked their third straight victory and it propelled them into a second round matchup Thursday at 8 p.m. against Redmond. 
     "It was a good win and we played probably the best defensive game that we played all season and we had two double plays," said Clark. "Our starting pitcher Sam Shaver, threw a shutout over the first five innings and then Avery Schwartz went to the mound in relief. I was proud of both of them, because neither of them really had their best stuff. They did well and it was kind of one of those grind it out type of games where they just found a way to help us get a win. Anytime you get a win in your first game in double elimination tournament like this, it's huge, because it's no fun playing in the loser's bracket. " 
        If the Hustlers win Thursday, they'll play in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal contest Friday in the six-team double-elimination tournament. If they lose Thursday, they'll play a 5 p.m. contest Friday. 
       The pitching duo of Shaver and Schwartz combined to throw a three-hitter with five strikeouts to help lead the Hustlers to the win. The Hustlers outhit Newberg 8-3 and they were led offensively by Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (1-for-3, RBI) and The Dalles High duo of sophomore Evan Ortega (1-for-3, RBI) and junior Sterling Coburn (1-for-1, RBI). 