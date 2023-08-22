Husky volleyball looks to build on 2022 success

The Sherman High Huskies had a breakthrough season in 2022, qualifying for the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Huskies, guided by sixth-year Coach Karissa Gorham and assistant Kennedy Nofziger, have another strong team with six players returning from last year’s playoff squad.
“I think it might seem a little like a rebuilding year. I think we have some good talent coming in with the freshmen. Some of the other underclassmen will have to step up and be willing to take on that task,” Gorham said.
Although they graduated six seniors, the Huskies will rely on a strong nucleus of seniors Kaelex Peters, Sophie Hulke, and Pyeper Walker in key leadership roles. Juniors Alexis Holt and Taylor Payne, and sophomore Addison Smith will also help to provide the Huskies with an experienced squad.
Last year, Sherman (11-3 league, 18-6 overall) took second in the Big Sky East Division standings behind the first place Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 19-6 overall). The Huskies qualified for a first-round state playoff road game against Prairie City. The loss to the Panthers concluded the finest Sherman season in four years.
“It was great going to state last year, and everyone loved having the experience,” Gorham said. “They are ready to get going and hopefully return to the playoffs again. We have a really ambitious group that has been working so very hard in practice and that’s really impressive to see.”
The Huskies started practice Aug. 14 with 20 players, including six freshmen, who are eager to help their team return the state playoffs again this year. Sherman begins its 22-game schedule with a nonleague 5:30 p.m. road game Aug. 29 versus Echo, followed by an Aug. 30 home game versus Prairie City.
“We’re starting off with a tough matchup versus Echo and I think we’ll have a pretty good matchup against Prairie City, too,” Gorham said. “Everyone remembers the playoff loss to Prairie City, so hopefully we’ll get some revenge.”
Dufur
The offseason produced some changes for the Dufur High Rangers, who have their third head coach in three years. Sydney Reed is now guiding the team, which started practice Aug. 14. Reed was an assistant coach last year with head Coach Jody Weaver. Reed will hope to transform the Rangers into a Big Sky League West Division contender.
Dufur (6-7 Big Sky West, 6-12 overall) graduated seniors Allie Masterson and Amelie DeArmond. The Rangers have eight returning players, led by senior Hayley Peterson, and juniors Peyton Wallace, Maddy Martell and Kassie Walter.
Glenwood/Klickitat
The Glenwood/Klicktat High Eagles (Klickwood) had their best season ever in 2022 since joining the OSAA Class 1A in 2021 along with Washington schools Lyle/Wishram and Bickleton. Klickwood (11-5 league, 14-9 overall) took second in the Big Sky West behind league champion South Wasco.
Klickwood lost 3-0 to the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 12-12 overall) in the Big Sky district tournament semifinals — the second straight year that Klickwood’s season ended a game short of reaching the state playoffs.
The Eagles graduated seniors from last year, but return 13 experienced players, including seniors Isabella Bensel, Grace Griffin, Morgan Smith and Len Thiemann.
Lyle/Wishram
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars open their 16-game schedule with a 5 p.m. nonleague match Aug. 29 at the Bickleton High Pirates. The Cougars graduated five seniors from a year ago, but they have 10 returning players from a squad that was 4-11 in the Big Sky and 4-13 overall.
An experienced Cougar squad, guided by Coach Shelby Casey, has a returning core of seniors Bella Perez, Jozlynn Pyle, Kaylee Woodman, Adelynn Smith and Sheyann Riggs.
Bickleton
Bickleton (3-14 last year) graduated seniors Kylee McBride and Shelby Ingram from last year’s squad, and will rely on leadership from seniors Maddie Andrews and Samantha Gifford. Bickleton, guided by Coach Katie Moore, begins a 14-game schedule with a nonleague season opener Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at home versus Lyle/Wishram.
Horizon Christian
The Horizon Christian High Hawks were winless a season ago (0-15 Big Sky West, 0-21 overall). The Hawks, guided by first-year head Coach Angelique Garrett, have the core of last year’s team returning.
Horizon, led by senior all-around player Julia Bounds and junior outside hitter Bella Sperry, opens its 19-game Class 1A schedule in an Aug. 26 tournament at CS Lewis Academy in Newberg. The Hawks play their opening home game Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. versus the Jewell High Blue Jays (2-12 last year).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.