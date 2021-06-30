Hood River Valley High School’s class of 2021 has two Ford Scholar Program award recipients: Gisell Carabantes of Dee and Karla Barajas of Hood River. This fall, Carabantes will head to the University of Portland to study sociology with a criminology focus, and Barajas to the University of Oregon, where she will double major in Japanese and biology and minor in Spanish.
Gisell Carabantes
Carabantes found out she had received the Ford scholarship on her way to a tennis match in May.
“I cried,” she said. “I couldn’t hold back the tears when I told my parents. We were all very happy and excited that my hard work paid off. This scholarship will allow me to continue my education without the fear of draining my parents. No words can describe how grateful I am for this opportunity.”
She has been in the AVID program — Advancement Via Individual Determination — since middle school and said it has helped prepare her for the road ahead. “Throughout high school, the AVID class and teacher, Mr. (Doug) Beardsley (HRVHS AVID coordinator), have been very supportive and helpful,” she said. “I felt very comfortable and confident when talking to teachers and mentors about college because I recognized the immense support the school provides.”
She chose University of Portland because of the school’s strong sociology and psychology programs and study abroad opportunities. “As of this moment, I want to pursue the career of a detective and hopefully an FBI agent. I do not have a set long-term goal, but getting my bachelor’s degree is one goal that I will definitely achieve.”
Carabantes has been involved in the HRV LEOs club since her freshman year; her volunteer work with the club has included the FISH Food Bank and Laundry Love, as well as the monthly bottle and can drives. During the summer, she has worked picking cherries, which she feels has helped shape her into the person she is.
“… The hard work taught me determination and perseverance,” she said. “It wasn’t until recently that I began to work at Kobe Sushi and Bar restaurant to gain more experience in the work field.”
She also played tennis for HRV and enjoys going out with friends or spending time with her family.
“All the work I have done has been dedicated to my parents, who came to the U.S. with a dream for a better future for their children,” Carabantes said. “With nothing, they always made sure I had everything I needed. I am extremely thankful for them.”
Karla Barajas
Barajas is interested in optometry, with a long-term goal of setting up an organization that aids the unhoused community and those suffering from poverty. Receiving the Ford scholarship will help her achieve that goal. Upon learning she’d been awarded the scholarship, she said she felt happy and proud, and “also very relieved knowing that all my undergrad was going to be paid for — including study abroad programs, which I am excited about! This scholarship will allow me to spend all my time studying and interning at different eye clinics instead of having to take on multiple part time jobs.”
Barajas has played basketball, lacrosse and soccer throughout middle school and high school. She also founded the HRV anime club and has been involved other clubs such as PERIOD, GirlUp, and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). At 14, she began working in cherry packing houses; last year, she also worked in the orchards. She is currently employed at a restaurant.
In her free time, she enjoys collecting manga, weightlifting, hanging out with her friends and drawing. “I’d like to give a big shout out to Mr. (Eric) Keller (social studies) for being the best teacher ever,” she said. “Keller has always given me advice, helped me with assignments, and always listened to me complain about hardships I’ve faced. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”
