The Hood River Valley High Eagles’ volleyball team is hoping to improve on its sixth-place finish in its first year of the Northwest Oregon Conference.
Last season, the Eagles had a 4-12 record in the nine-team NWOC and were 4-13 overall.
The Eagles, guided by first-year head Coach Susan Preston, got off to an early start to their season by competing in a jamboree Aug. 24 at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie. The Eagles opened their 21-game Class 5A OSAA schedule by playing in a tournament, Aug. 26 at Forest Grove High School. The Eagles dropped their season opener 3-0 to the Class 6A Forest Grove Vikings (3-0), followed by a 3-0 loss in their second game Saturday to the Hillsboro High Spartans (1-1).
“That tournament at Forest Grove consisted of mostly 6A teams, but we should’ve done better there,” said Preston, whose assistant coaches include Molly Kissinger and Linda Lara. “We just did a lot of experimenting to see how to how many players are interchangeable.
“Our first game on Saturday was at 8 a.m. and we had farther to travel than any of the teams there, so it was kind of a tough schedule for us. I was definitely looking to see how well our top eight players would perform and see how well things would work by inserting other girls into our rotation.”
The Eagles were scheduled to continue their season-opening “road trip” with a league match-up Tuesday versus the Canby High Cougars (3-2) at Canby High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“I’ve worked very closely with Scott Walker in the past, so this is a great opportunity … I think we’ll be able to enjoy some success against some of our opponents that we struggled against last year,” Preston said. “I watched a lot of games last year and I’ve followed Hood River’s volleyball team most of my life.”
The Eagles lost five graduated seniors from last season, but they have an experienced group of nine players returning from that squad. They include senior outside hitter Marina Castaneda, setter Ryann Rosselle, setter Megan Griggs, outside hitter Abby Kelly and Adamari Lazaro.
“I’m familiar with all of the players on our team because I’ve coached them in club volleyball. However, coaching at Hood River Valley High School has definitely been a learning curve for me, and it’s really a whole different beast in itself compared to club volleyball.”
The Eagles have height, as Roselle, Griggs and Castaneda are all 5-foot-10. Sophomores Aspen Fridley and Emily Doss, who are both 5-11, add more length to the Eagle front row. The Eagles also have experienced juniors in Karyna Marquez, Melia Tolle, Sarah Mason and Alicia Barragan.
The Eagles play their home opener Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School against Parkrose. The top four teams in the NWOC reached the state playoffs last year and the defending league champion Wilsonville High Wildcats (16-0 NWOC, 29-1 overall last year) advanced to the state tournament and earned the third-place trophy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.