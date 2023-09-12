After starting their OSAA Class 5A volleyball Northwest Oregon Conference schedule with three straight wins, the Hood River Valley Eagles lost three straight last week.

The Eagles lost 3-1 to the Centennial High Eagles (3-1 NWOC, 3-2 overall) Sept. 5 at Centennial. Hood River’s head coach Susie Preston played back-to-back home games in a three-way event Sept. 7 against Wilsonville (4-0 NWOC, 5-2) and Putnam (2-2 NWOC, 2-3). The Eagles lost both matches in straight sets.