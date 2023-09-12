After starting their OSAA Class 5A volleyball Northwest Oregon Conference schedule with three straight wins, the Hood River Valley Eagles lost three straight last week.
The Eagles lost 3-1 to the Centennial High Eagles (3-1 NWOC, 3-2 overall) Sept. 5 at Centennial. Hood River’s head coach Susie Preston played back-to-back home games in a three-way event Sept. 7 against Wilsonville (4-0 NWOC, 5-2) and Putnam (2-2 NWOC, 2-3). The Eagles lost both matches in straight sets.
The HRV-Putnam sets were close: 26-24, 25-20, 28-26.
Hood River senior Ryann Rosselle suffered a minor left knee injury against Putnam in the second set but is expected to return.
HRV was scheduled to host Class 4A The Dalles on Sept. 12 and No. 11 ranked La Salle Prep (4-0 NWOC, 8-3 overall) on Sept. 14.
“The Dalles game is a big rivalry, and we want to do well in that game, but we’re hoping to get some other girls in and give them some more playing time,” Preston said. “We’ll have a tough game with La Salle, too.”
