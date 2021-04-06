The culmination of Season 2 in Oregon high school athletics continues this week for Gorge-area teams. There are no state playoffs this year, but leagues are conducting season-ending single-elimination tournaments.
In IMC volleyball, No. 4 HRV and No. 5 The Dalles play a 6 p.m. first-round match Tuesday, April 7 at Vannet Court in Hood River. Tuesday’s winner advances to take on the league’s No. 1 seed on Thursday in the semifinals. Saturday’s championship is at the site of the higher-seeded team. The two teams split league matches this spring, each winning on the others’ home court.
Hood River and Ridgeview won first round matches in the IMC girls soccer playoffs Monday. HRV defeated Crook County, 7-0 and Ridgeview topped Pendleton, 3-0. With the win, Hood River (3-4-3) advances to play at The Dalles (4-3-1) in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Eagles and Riverhawks played to a scoreless draw April 1 in their regular-season match. Ridgeview will play at Redmond in the other semifinal. Wednesday’s winners play in the league championship match Friday, April 9 at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The Dalles won its first-round match in the IMC boys soccer playoffs Monday. The No. 3 seeded Riverhawks defeated Redmond to advance to the semifinals where No. 2-seeded Ridgeview awaits for a Wednesday showdown in Redmond. Top-seeded Hood River (4-3-1) had a first-round bye and will host Pendleton (2-4-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Henderson Stadium in the semifinals. Pendleton won its first-round match Monday, 5-0, against Crook County. Wednesday’s winners play for the district title on Friday April 9 at the site of the site of the higher-seeded team.
Horizon Christian School’s boys soccer team lost Monday in the first round of the Class 1A District 7 playoffs at top-seeded Damascus Christian. The Hawks ended their season with a 2-5-2 record.
The IMC cross country district meet is Wednesday, April 7 at Sorosis Park in The Dalles. The girls varsity race begins at 3 p.m. The Dalles and Hood River will conclude their IMC football seasons Friday: The Dalles is at Redmond, while Hood River plays at Portland’s Parkrose.
