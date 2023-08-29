Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Hood River Valley’s girls soccer team found things tough in its first year in the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference in 2022, when the Eagles won two league games to finish in sixth place among nine teams.
This year, the Eagles have a more confident attitude about the season as they’ll be hoping to finish among the top four teams and maybe even qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The Eagles were 2-5-1 in league and 5-8-1 overall in 2022. The Eagles, guided by second-year Coach Leonor Lopez Agiurre, lost six players to graduation and have 12 returning talented players from their 2022 squad.
“Thankfully, we have a higher number of players this year than we had last season and so we’re able to have two junior varsity squads,” Lopez Agiurre said, whose assistant coach is Gio Magana.
The Eagles played in a jamboree on Aug. 25 at Barlow High School to help them get ready for the season. The Eagles opened their 14-game schedule at home Tuesday in a nonleague matchup versus the Catlin Gabel High Eagles (1-0) from Portland of the Class 3A Special District 1 (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Hood River’s second contest is Sept. 7 in a Gorge rivalry nonleague contest versus The Dalles High Riverhawks.
“Our whole team is looking forward to the game against The Dalles,” said Lopez Agiurre. “It’s a big rivalry game and we’re planning on doing our best to try and beat them this year.”
The Eagles will have leadership qualities provided by seniors Taylor Walker, Erandy Galindo, and Sutton LeFevre, who will be key players. The Eagle defense will be anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Valeria Miramontes.
The Eagle offense will be focused on getting the ball to their top goal scorers, who this year will include junior Julia Rowan, sophomores Yareli Hernandez and Magnolia Clermont, and freshman Keira Brennan. Juniors Madeleine Droege, Lucy Dierker, and Ocean Rivera are also among the players expected to help the HRV turnaround this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.