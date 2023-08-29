Ocean Rivera

Hood River junior Ocean Rivera will play an important role for the Eagles.

Hood River Valley’s girls soccer team found things tough in its first year in the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference in 2022, when the Eagles won two league games to finish in sixth place among nine teams.

This year, the Eagles have a more confident attitude about the season as they’ll be hoping to finish among the top four teams and maybe even qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.