Hood River Rotary

Hood River Rotary Club conducted a May Day cleanup of I-84 in the City of Hood River on May 4.

The Hood River Rotary Club conducted a May Day cleanup of I-84 in the City of Hood River on May 4. Pictured from left to right are, front row, Sally Bailey, Patrick Mcghee, Ken Tatyrek, Michael McElwee and Jim Laraway; second row, Jeff Hecksell, Chris Strader, Bob Sharkey and Jann Oldenburg; and third row, Julie Strader. Not pictured are Paul Crowley, Jack Miller and John Weting.