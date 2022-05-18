Funds to support new track installation
It was canceled the previous Friday due to rain, but on Friday, May 13, Horizon Christian students and staff were outside running laps in the sunshine to support the future installation of a four-lane track, field event areas and a storage shed for track equipment on the Horizon field.
PreK-6 grade campus and homeschool students ran as many laps as they were able in 30 minutes around a course that followed the perimeter of the soccer field. Many students were sponsored by the lap.
“This project is a mutual effort between Horizon students, OSAA and volunteers,” said Rachel Caldwell, Horizon communications director. “Horizon received a $10,000 OSAA grant for the track project; plans have been developed and donors have stepped up in support of the project.”
The track will benefit the school’s PE classes, track and field team, and the Hood River community, Caldwell said.
Plans were discussed and up for approval by the Horizon Board of Trustees on May 16 (after press deadline).
Another incentive: “If elementary students meet a fundraising goal, Principal Renee Rieke has approved a dress code exemption allowing ‘Jeans til June’ and the top three runners and top three earners also win prizes,” Caldwell said.
Students also received Popsicles afterwards — a welcome break that also gave them an opportunity to compare lap totals with each other.
