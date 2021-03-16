Opportunistic Hood River Valley expanded its offensive playbook Friday against Redmond, but it was pretty clear to the couple hundred fans watching the Eagles’ 22-0 home win that it was defense that won the football game.
The Eagles took advantage of five Redmond turnovers, including three interceptions by junior cornerback Ryles Buckley, and scored three second-half touchdowns to improve to 2-0. Offensively, Hood River had TD runs of 55 and 56 yards from quarterback Trenton Hughes. Halfback Tanner Fletcher, who was coming off a 300-yard-plus rushing performance in HRV’s season-opening win at La Salle, had the other Eagle score.
The offensive fireworks were, in part, a result of Hood River’s dominating play along the offensive and defensive fronts. For example, Buckley’s second interception — in the third quarter with HRV clinging to an 8-0 lead — was set up by the pressure defensive lineman Rolando Flores put on Redmond quarterback Hayden Parrish. He threw while getting hit by Flores and the ball went high into the air, where Buckley beat intended receiver Carter Chase for possession.
Of the play, Flores said, “I just went super hard, pushed forward. I turned around and saw (the interception)." The 280-pound junior added a quarterback sack and two tackles for losses. “I just go hard every play; 100 percent on everything.”
Eagle Coach Caleb Sperry agreed. “We’re playing downhill and playing fast and really rallying to the ball,” he said of his defense, which has allowed just one TD in two games. “It was an incredible defensive performance for sure. I think Coach (Jeremy) Dyal, our defensive coordinator, and Coach (Vinnie) Schlosser, those guys are doing a really good job of getting guys in the right position and know what they’re looking for.”
Of his three interceptions, Buckley said, “It’s fairly easy for us because the quarterback always has to get the ball out of his hands fast (because of the pressure). And, so, it’s very easy on the DBs to cover the receivers.” The 185-pound junior also forced a Redmond fumble at the HRV 5, one play after the Panthers had their second, apparent, touchdown called back because of a penalty.
There were other, subtle, contributions for HRV, like those from senior Michael Goodman. His containment at defensive end strung out Redmond’s fly sweep on numerous occasions. But, arguably, his biggest play came early in the second half when he boomed a 49-yard punt from his own end zone — just when it looked as if Redmond might get great field position in the, then, scoreless game.
Senior lineman Emilio Castaneda explained the makeup of HRV’s defense. “We’ve just got a bunch of guys up there that can do their jobs, plug holes. That just leaves our linebackers open to make plays,” he said. “We also have a bunch of guys who can just cycle through (the rotation).”
Each team stalled in the red zone in the first half. Redmond twice failed to score on first-and-goal situations. Goodman’s sack of Parrish followed by a Joey Frazier pass deflection stopped the first Panther drive. An Austin Carter halfback pass to Aiden Gebhard just before halftime gave Redmond a first-and-goal from the Eagle 5. Three running plays got the Panthers to the 1, but a 15-yard personal foul penalty thwarted that drive and the half ended on the next play — an incomplete pass in the end zone.
Hood River had an eight-play drive stall less than five minutes before the half, when Hughes was picked off by Redmond’s Charlie Rawlins. Hughes had sparked the Eagle offense late in the first quarter, when he scrambled on a 16-yard keeper and then connected with Zac Wells on an 18-yard pass and run. That 10-play drive stalled on the Redmond 11, however.
Hughes said it was just a matter of time before the Eagles would get things flowing on offense. “They knew what we were doing. It’s pretty tough when they know exactly where you’re going every play,” he said. “So, we got our pass game going a little bit and that opened up the run game. After a while, something’s gonna blow, something’s gonna happen.”
It did, as Hood River finally broke the scoring drought with 8:25 remaining in the third period. Reserve sophomore running back Shaw Burns spelled the workhorse Fletcher for a series and burst for a 19-yard gain on his first carry. Two plays later, Hughes rewrote the HRV playbook with a 55-yard TD run down the right sideline.
“I dropped the ball,” figuratively and literally, he said of his bobbled snap. “It was a blown play. I was supposed to go to the left and I just happened to get out on the right and just outran a couple of guys. Just how we drew it up, right?”
Redmond was in position to score five series later, but Buckley knocked the ball loose from Kole Davis on a fly sweep and linebacker Fletcher recovered the fumble. Hood River’s drive appeared to stall out three plays later, when the Eagles were facing a fourth-and-1 deep in their own territory. Sperry didn’t hesitate, calling Fletcher’s number on a run to the left side behind college-bound linemen Henry Buckles and Castaneda. Fletcher gained 25 yards and Hughes broke Redmond’s back on the next play with a 56-yard TD jaunt.
“That’s who we want to be, right,” Sperry said. “We think we can get one yard. We’ve got these guys that are big time football players. We think we can get one yard; that’s our mentality. We did that last week, too, when we were down deep in our territory. We think we can get it. We trust in our kids. We took a gamble and got it.”
If Hughes’ second long TD run didn’t seal the win, the HRV defense did on the next series when Flores had a tackle for a loss and Buckles added a quarterback sack. Fletcher’s touchdown to close the game’s scoring came with less than seven minutes remaining and was set up by another long run by Burns, this one for 28 yards.
Sperry said, “I’m just proud of our kids; proud of how they battled. We don’t have as many guys as (Redmond) but we just kept cranking. I’m really excited for them.”
A 1 p.m. Saturday road game at Pendleton (2-0) is next for the unbeaten Eagles. Pendleton is coming off a 20-12 home win Friday against Ridgeview. The Buckaroos, who have a four-game win streak against HRV, won 49-38 in 2019 and blasted the Eagles, 46-0, the season before.
